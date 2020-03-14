Did Anyone Win the $80 Million Jackpot Prize Last Night?

The Mega Millions lottery effects are actually in – however did any person get fortunate on Friday 13 this week, and when is your subsequent likelihood to win the grand prize?

The successful numbers have been: 7, 22, 37, 43, and 44, with a gold Mega Ball of 22 and a multiplier of X4. The Friday draw had an estimated jackpot of $80 million ($61.7 million money possibility), however that may rollover as lottery officers have showed there have been no most sensible prize winners the day prior to this night time.

Mega Millions Numbers For 03/13/20: Friday Jackpot used to be $80 Million

Read extra

One participant in the state of Washington did fit 5 numbers to win $1 million.

A complete of 10 avid gamers throughout the U.S. matched 4 same old balls and the gold Mega Ball to internet $10,000, with two of the ones the usage of the X4 multiplier to spice up the winnings to $40,000.

Further down the board, 258 avid gamers walked away with $500 every and 657 received $200. The subsequent draw will happen on Tuesday (March 17). It can have an estimated jackpot of $90 million ($69.four million money possibility) and can also be watched on tv or as it’s streamed in real-time on YouTube.

The sport’s procedure is discreet to go into: the Mega Millions tickets price $2 consistent with play, with all contributors choosing six numbers in overall from two swimming pools — 5 separate numbers for white balls between one and 70, and some other unmarried gold Mega Ball quantity this is between one and 25.

Players can win the most sensible jackpot by way of matching all six successful numbers in the draw, which occur on Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET. The jackpot quantity begins at a baseline of $40 million and grows by way of no less than $five million consistent with draw each time the determine rolls over.

For cost choices, the cash this is received can come as an annuity — which is one rapid cost adopted by way of 29 annual additional bills emerging by way of 5 p.c every time — or money, which is described as a “one-time, lump-sum payment that is equal to all the cash in the jackpot prize pool.”

The first Mega Millions jackpot of this 12 months used to be received in New Jersey on February 11. The price ticket holder, who used to be no longer named, received a $202 million jackpot prize ($142.6 million money).

In December remaining 12 months, lottery officers introduced {that a} $1 million Mega Millions prize used to be being cut up between 5 pals in Iowa who chipped in to shop for lottery tickets in combination.

Tim Harless of Eldora, purchased the staff’s successful price ticket at a comfort retailer however mentioned the staff were taking part in the sport in combination for approximately 15 years. The 4 different participants of the staff have been: Dennis Dickenson, 55, Julia Salazar, 64, Dave Twedt, 51, and Steve Wright, 67.

According to Mega Millions officers, the 5 participants mentioned they might use the winnings for “savings, paying off bills or investing for retirement.” But Wright, who’s already retired, added that he had one different thought for learn how to spend his proportion. “There might be a new pickup in the spring,” he mentioned.

A lady fills out a Mega Millions lottery price ticket on October 19, 2018 in New York City.

NGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty