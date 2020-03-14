Democratic Representative Urges Remote Voting in Congress Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The US Capitol is pictured on March 9, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo via Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo via DANIEL SLIM/AFP by way of Getty Images)

DANIEL SLIM/Getty

A Democratic congresswoman steered Congress to put in force far flung balloting all over the radical coronavirus pandemic.

“I am calling on Congress tonight, on leaders of both parties, to adopt a remote voting procedure to ensure that if we’re not able to travel, if this public health crisis worsens…we’re still able to take votes,” California Congresswoman Katie Porter stated to CNN’s Chris Cuomo Friday.

“We’re asking the American public to adopt public health measures and it’s really important…that Congress adopt public health measures itself. Congress itself has been flatfooted during this crisis in terms of how we deal with things.”

Porter stated that her constituents in California are relying on her to vote on their behalf and he or she needs to ensure she will proceed to take action as COVID-19 continues to unfold in her house state. The congresswoman additionally stated that there aren’t any stumbling blocks in the best way that may prevent Congress from imposing this measure.

“There is no legal barrier that I’m aware of to remote voting. It could be adopted tonight, this evening, as part of an updated rules package in the House, and then can be invoked if necessary.”

While the Capitol development is recently closed to vacationers, the numerous lawmakers who inhabit the gap the place balloting and debate takes position makes it tough to place the social distancing advisable via well being officers into follow, in keeping with Porter.

“You’ve seen the House floor,” she defined. “It’s a scrum of folks. 435 contributors and 150 team of workers in shut quarters the use of the similar balloting machines. We’re asking American companies, colleges, non-profits, native governments to be versatile and to obey public well being pointers.

“Congress will have to be no exception. We will have to be prepared right here to be versatile and undertake a far flung balloting process that may be invoked if essential. I don’t believe there’s any excuse for us to disobey the general public well being pointers and to refuse to make use of generation to conform to this public well being emergency when on the similar time that companies and communities do just that.”

The House of Representatives handed a aid invoice early Saturday that, amongst different issues, will allocate $1 billion in trying out for Americans with out insurance coverage, gives payroll tax credit, and briefly suspends paintings necessities for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The invoice nonetheless must be despatched to the Senate for approval.

President Donald Trump declared a countrywide emergency Friday in order to extend investment to fight the pandemic. As of this e-newsletter, there were 2,177 showed instances of COVID-19 in the U.S. that experience resulted in the deaths of 47 folks.