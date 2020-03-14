Coronavirus LIVE news: Spain and France declare national lockdown as Europe becomes global epicentre
Coronavirus LIVE information: Spain and France declare national lockdown as Europe becomes global epicentre

Georgia Clark

SPAIN and France have declared a national lockdown as Europe becomes the global epicentre for coronavirus.

The Spanish executive is about to declare a 15-day lockdown as it becomes the worst-hit nation at the continent with 191 deaths and 6,046 infections.

While France has introduced the closure of eating places, cafes and golf equipment in a bid to crack down at the unfold of the virus that has inflamed 3,672 other people and killed 79.

