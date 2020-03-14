Coronavirus LIVE information: Spain and France declare national lockdown as Europe becomes global epicentre
Georgia Clark
I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community.
Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA
Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338
Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com
Latest posts by Georgia Clark (see all)
- Coronavirus LIVE information:Spain and France declare national lockdown as Europe becomes global epicentre - March 14, 2020
- France is to close all eating places, cafes and cinemas to fight the coronavirus pandemic - March 14, 2020
- Chinese coronavirus case from NOVEMBER could be patient zero for global pandemic - March 14, 2020
SPAIN and France have declared a national lockdown as Europe becomes the global epicentre for coronavirus.
The Spanish executive is about to declare a 15-day lockdown as it becomes the worst-hit nation at the continent with 191 deaths and 6,046 infections.
While France has introduced the closure of eating places, cafes and golf equipment in a bid to crack down at the unfold of the virus that has inflamed 3,672 other people and killed 79.