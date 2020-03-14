Coronavirus forces Apple’s hand on WWDC





The affect of the coronavirus outbreak on Apple rose to a brand new stage this week when the corporate shifted plans for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), typically attended by means of tens of 1000’s of folks.

Apple, which has already been hit by means of manufacturing issues and sluggish gross sales on account of the virus, mentioned that WWDC could be online-only this yr.

Meanwhile, Apple closed its shops in Italy and reopened all of its shops in China in accordance with COVID-19 traits in each and every nation.

But no longer even COVID-19 seems to be slowing Apple’s product construction efforts. According to a number of stories this week, Apple’s paintings on new merchandise, together with up to date MacBooks and a brand new carrier for folks to make use of all through exercises, is underway.

An online-only WWDC

In a extensively expected transfer, Apple has canceled the in-person part to its annual WWDC and can as a substitute host what it calls a “completely new online experience”. It will be the first online-only WWDC in Apple’s historical past. Many main points have not begun to be launched. But Apple nonetheless plans a keynote cope with to unveil new device.

iOS 14 leaks

Apple hasn’t presented its subsequent cell running device, assumed to be known as iOS 14, however that device leaked on-line this week. In doing so, it published some information about upcoming Apple merchandise. Chief amongst them used to be a connection with a brand new iPad Pro that might send with a greater digital camera, in keeping with 9to5Mac, which received a duplicate of the leaked iOS 14 code. The Apple-tracking web site additionally discovered mentions of a brand new budget-friendly iPhone Apple may just debut within the coming months, in addition to a redesigned Apple TV far off. Apple hasn’t showed the code’s authenticity, and most probably gained’t till it’s in a position to unveil iOS 14 later this yr.

What’s subsequent for watchOS?

Apple is operating on a brand new model of watchOS, known as watchOS 7, in keeping with 9to5Mac. Apple plans to introduce a tachymeter for Apple Watch that may measure an individual’s velocity and distance traveled all through use, in keeping with the record. The device additionally contains customized, user-designed watch faces and a brand new function that may restrict the time youngsters spend the use of Apple Watch, so they are able to focal point on college or sleep. Apple hasn’t showed the leaked code’s authenticity.

Apple’s retail disruption

There used to be various information about Apple’s retail shops this week. In the U.S., the corporate suspended all Today at Apple learning sessions, however has to this point saved all of its shops open. In China, Apple has in the end reopened all shops after an extended closure over COVID-19 fears. But in Italy, the place COVID-19 has compelled a national lockdown, Apple has closed all retail places till additional realize. Meanwhile, the corporate has informed shops to now not permit consumers to take a look at on AirPods and Apple Watch till additional realize.

Apple strikes to the gymnasium

Apple is operating on a brand new fitness-focused app for Apple Watch and iPhone, codenamed Seymour, in keeping with CNBC. The device, which is underneath the path of Apple’s resident health teacher Jay Blahnik, offers customers get entry to to guided exercises in power coaching, biking, and different health actions. Apple plans to premiere the app later this yr, in keeping with the record.

Get in a position for brand spanking new Macs

Apple is operating on a number of new Macs, in keeping with TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a observe to traders this week, Kuo mentioned Apple will announce new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro notebooks in the second one quarter. Kuo, who has one of the vital higher monitor information on predicting Apple’s subsequent strikes, additionally informed traders that Apple is operating on a redesigned MacBook that may pass on sale in 2021. It’s unclear, on the other hand, what the redesigned MacBook will come with.

Apple helps LGBTQ group

Apple, in conjunction with a number of different corporations, together with Amazon, Google, and IKEA, this week signed a letter opposing state law around the nation that might restrict hospital treatment get entry to to transgender folks and in the long run “promote mistreatment of a targeted LBGTQ population.” In addition to the clinical implications, the corporations are involved that the b ills being mentioned in numerous states would make individuals of the LGBTQ group really feel unsafe. The corporations say the “less inclusive practices lead to less employee productivity and customer service.” You can learn the whole letter right here.

One other thing…

Elon Musk wasn’t pleased with Apple this week. In an interview on the Satellite 2020 convention, Musk mentioned Apple’s contemporary iOS 13 replace broke his email and that Apple’s contemporary device updates are “not great.” As any individual who has grown increasingly more pissed off with iOS 13’s insects, I agree.

