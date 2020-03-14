Bill Maher Argues Trump’s Been ‘Exposed’ to Coronavirus and Should Be Quarantined Immediately

On Friday evening, Bill Maher returned to Real Time and, like a lot of his late-night TV comrades, carried out his shtick sans in-studio target audience (albeit with a beneficiant giggle observe).

And the comedian—who stated the display could be off subsequent week due to considerations over the radical coronavirus—started his monologue through taking intention at President Trump’s not on time, at a loss for words, and downright atypical response to the worldwide pandemic this is COVID-19.

“There’s a new protocol in place, because Trump, whenever he talks, things get worse. So it’s called: Operation Shut the Fuck Up. Because, you know, Trump, he was in the Rose Garden today, and he’s lost if he can’t brag about the stock market. He’s like a porn star whose dick fell off. He’s got nothing!” Maher exclaimed.

Yes, Trump used to be wondered through journalists nowadays on the White House and, when requested again and again why he hasn’t afflicted to be examined but—although he’s been in shut touch with a minimum of two individuals who’ve examined certain for the radical coronavirus, together with a Brazilian legit whom he shook palms with and a CPAC attendee—stated he “most likely” shall be however “not for that reason,” then known as it a “nasty” query.

“And also, [Trump’s] been exposed—and is exposing himself constantly to people who have the virus! The Brazilian dude, and the guy at CPAC, and the congressman. He needs to be quarantined! Lock him up! Lock him up! Lock him up!” introduced Maher.

Later on, Maher welcomed writer and risk-assessment professional David Ropeik onto the display by the use of satellite tv for pc and admitted of the radical coronavirus, “The panic, I believe, is making issues worse than the true illness, prior to evaluating its unfold to that of AIDS.

“The best analogy I may just take into accounts this time used to be when AIDS hit—which isn’t precisely analogous, however other people had been panicked,” stated the comic. “And I do remember a period where we didn’t know much about it, and people were saying, ‘Maybe it could go airborne,’ and that made people freak out.”

Maher then spent a lot of the panel portion downplaying simply how unhealthy the virus’s unfold is, in the end blaming the so-called hysteria over how “fragile” individuals are in this day and age, as is his wont.

At least he didn’t spend a significant portion of this system protecting an alleged sexual harasser he’s buddies with while shaming his accusers.