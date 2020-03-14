Apple closes ALL retail stores outside China for two weeks over coronavirus fears





APPLE has as of late introduced it’ll quickly shut ALL of its retail stores outside China as coronavirus continues to unfold.

CEO Tim Cook this morning showed the drastic measures because the tech massive took “additional steps” to offer protection to its workers.

Read our coronavirus are living weblog for the newest information & updates

Alamy

In a remark, Mr Cook stated: “The best method to minimise possibility of the virus’s transmission is to cut back density and maximise social distance.

“As charges of latest infections keep growing somewhere else, we’re taking further steps to offer protection to our staff contributors and consumers.

“We will be closing all of our retail stores outside of Greater China until March 27.”

Mr Cook added: “Extensive, deep cleaning will continue at all sites. In all our offices, we are rolling out new health screenings and temperature checks.”

Offices will as a substitute transfer to versatile paintings preparations international, with many operating remotely if conceivable.

Apple’s announcement comes because the virus continues to unfold, with greater than 145,000 instances and 5,000 deaths international.

But he added all the stores in Greater China were reopened after the rustic was once ravaged via the virus with greater than 80,000 instances and three,000 deaths by myself.

As a part of the stringent new measures, Mr Cook stated all hourly staff would proceed to obtain pay with “business as usual operations”.

He stated: “We have expanded our leave policies to accommodate personal or family health circumstances created by COVID-19 — including recovering from an illness, caring for a sick loved one, mandatory quarantining, or childcare challenges due to school closures.”

Apple consumers will nonetheless be capable to get entry to fortify on-line.

It comes after the $205.Five billion tech massive stated in Monday it’s seeing its gross sales blighted via the virus – as factories and stores are closed amid already weakening call for via Chinese customers.

MOST READ IN NEWS

SICKNESS SURGE

UK coronavirus instances hit 1,140 as loss of life toll nearly doubles to 21 in a single day

HELLIDAY

Jet2 & TUI cancel flights to Spain as planes flip round amid coronavirus lockdown BRITS BANNED

Trump extends European coronavirus commute ban to incorporate UK and Ireland VIRUS PANIC

UK deaths build up to 21 as instances upward push to at least one,140 – newest updates

WORLD'S YOUNGEST VICTIM

Newborn child has coronavirus as UK instances bounce to 820 and 11 lifeless SCHOOL'S OUT

Schools in talks to increase Easter vacation for two weeks in coronavirus battle





Meanwhile in Britain, a new child child in London examined certain for coronavirus because the instances in the United Kingdom soared to greater than 800, with 11 deaths.

In the ultimate 24 hours the United Kingdom has noticed a huge 35 in keeping with cent build up in instances of the fatal virus.

Yesterday it was once introduced that soccer in England was once placed on cling and all mass gatherings are because of be cancelled.

In our places of work and communities, we will have to do all we will to stop the unfold of COVID-19. Apple will probably be quickly remaining all stores outside of Greater China till March 27 and committing $15M to assist with international restoration. https://t.co/ArdMA43cFJ — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 14, 2020













Source link