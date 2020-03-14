Apple closes ALL retail stores outside China for two weeks over coronavirus fears
Georgia Clark
I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community.
Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA
Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338
Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com
Latest posts by Georgia Clark (see all)
APPLE has as of late introduced it’ll quickly shut ALL of its retail stores outside China as coronavirus continues to unfold.
CEO Tim Cook this morning showed the drastic measures because the tech massive took “additional steps” to offer protection to its workers.
Read our coronavirus are living weblog for the newest information & updates
In a remark, Mr Cook stated: “The best method to minimise possibility of the virus’s transmission is to cut back density and maximise social distance.
“As charges of latest infections keep growing somewhere else, we’re taking further steps to offer protection to our staff contributors and consumers.
“We will be closing all of our retail stores outside of Greater China until March 27.”
Mr Cook added: “Extensive, deep cleaning will continue at all sites. In all our offices, we are rolling out new health screenings and temperature checks.”
Offices will as a substitute transfer to versatile paintings preparations international, with many operating remotely if conceivable.
Apple’s announcement comes because the virus continues to unfold, with greater than 145,000 instances and 5,000 deaths international.
But he added all the stores in Greater China were reopened after the rustic was once ravaged via the virus with greater than 80,000 instances and three,000 deaths by myself.
As a part of the stringent new measures, Mr Cook stated all hourly staff would proceed to obtain pay with “business as usual operations”.
He stated: “We have expanded our leave policies to accommodate personal or family health circumstances created by COVID-19 — including recovering from an illness, caring for a sick loved one, mandatory quarantining, or childcare challenges due to school closures.”
Apple consumers will nonetheless be capable to get entry to fortify on-line.
It comes after the $205.Five billion tech massive stated in Monday it’s seeing its gross sales blighted via the virus – as factories and stores are closed amid already weakening call for via Chinese customers.
MOST READ IN NEWS
SICKNESS SURGE
UK coronavirus instances hit 1,140 as loss of life toll nearly doubles to 21 in a single day
Meanwhile in Britain, a new child child in London examined certain for coronavirus because the instances in the United Kingdom soared to greater than 800, with 11 deaths.
In the ultimate 24 hours the United Kingdom has noticed a huge 35 in keeping with cent build up in instances of the fatal virus.
Yesterday it was once introduced that soccer in England was once placed on cling and all mass gatherings are because of be cancelled.