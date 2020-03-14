Andrew Gillum Tied to Suspected Meth Overdose Incident in Miami Beach Hotel, Police Say

Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was once allegedly concerned in a suspected crystal meth overdose incident at a Miami Beach lodge room early Friday morning, in accordance to a police document got via a number of native information shops.

Two officials replied to stories of cardiac misery Friday morning on the Mondrian South Beach lodge, the place they discovered a person being handled for a conceivable overdose. Gillum was once additionally in the room, in conjunction with some other guy, in accordance to a police document got via The Daily Beast.

“I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends,” Gillum mentioned in a Friday commentary got via The Daily Beast. “While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines. I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement.”

“I’m thankful to the incredible Miami Beach EMS team for their efforts. I will spend the next few weeks with my family and appreciate privacy during this time,” he added.

According to the Miami Beach Police Department document, two officials replied to stories of cardiac misery on the lodge simply ahead of 1 a.m. When officials arrived, they discovered Miami Beach Fire-Rescue already at the scene and treating Travis Dyson, 30, for a “possible drug overdose.”

Dyson, who was once in strong situation, was once later transported to “Mount Sinai for further medical treatment,” the document states.

Aldo Mejias, who to begin with known as police, later mentioned that he arrived on the lodge room in a while after 11 p.m., the place he found out Dyson and “Andrew Gillum inside the room under the influence of an unknown substance.”

Mejias mentioned Dyson opened the door however instantly “collapsed in a prone position” close to the mattress and began to vomit, the document says. Gillum, 40, was once observed within the toilet vomiting. When Dyson began having “trouble breathing,” Mejias, 56, mentioned he began to carry out CPR and known as government.

“Inside of the hotel room, officers observed in plain sight three small clear plastic baggies containing suspected crystal meth on both the bed and floor,” the document says.

When officials attempted to interview Gillum concerning the incident, the document states the previous candidate “was unable to communicate with officers due to his inebriated state.” He left the lodge room and returned house with out incident.

A Miami Beach Police Department spokesperson advised The Daily Beast Friday’s “incident is not being investigated as a criminal matter.”

Gillum, the previous Tallahassee mayor and present CNN commentator, burst onto the nationwide level in 2018 because the Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Florida. Gillum misplaced the race to Republic Gov. Ron DeSantis via lower than 34,000 votes.