WWE Moves ‘Friday Night SmackDown’ to Orlando, Florida Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Following a file — and denial — that the WWE was once canceling Thursday’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Detroit, the wrestling promotion has made up our minds to transfer the blue emblem to the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on account of rising considerations of the coronavirus.

WWE launched the next commentary referring to this week’s Friday Night SmackDown:

“Friday Night SmackDown on March 13 will air live as regularly scheduled and emanate from WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida with only essential personnel in attendance. The event was originally scheduled in Detroit, Michigan.”

The display will happen and not using a reside target market.

WWE

On Wednesday night time, PWInsider reported that this week’s SmackDown taping can be canceled and moved to the Performance Center. WWE then launched a commentary denying the file and that it was once operating on contingency plans.

This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown on Fox is ready to have John Cena go back to additional his feud with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt whilst additionally seeing the on-air returns of Paige and Jeff Hardy.

Meanwhile, the wrestling international is ready on whether or not WrestleMania 36, scheduled for Sunday, April five in Tampa, will move on as deliberate.

WWE launched this commentary at the standing of WrestleMania:

“While we remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, we are putting contingency plans in place in the event that it is cancelled by government officials, civil authorities and/or local venues. The health and safety of our fans, performers and employees are our top priorities and we are monitoring the situation closely with our partners and government officials in Tampa Bay.”

Hillsborough County officers held a gathering Thursday to talk about how they must maintain huge occasions within the space. In regards to WrestleMania 36, Commissioner Les Miller defined that with the development weeks away they don’t need to “pull the plug” on it simply but.

Officials agreed to meet in seven days to talk about the topic additional until WWE chooses to cancel earlier than then.

Professional sports activities within the United States are coming to a standstill. The NBA, MLS and NHL have all suspended their seasons in the interim. The NCAA males’s and ladies’s Division I basketball tournaments had been canceled.

Major League Baseball has made up our minds to finish spring coaching and thrust back opening day for 2 weeks. NFL groups have additionally begun taking precautions, pulling coaches and scouts from the street.

With the coronavirus proceeding to unfold, the destiny of different WWE occasions across the nation also are in query. Monday Night RAW on March 16 is scheduled for Pittsburgh, whilst the promotion is making plans to cling a distinct reside tournament at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday, March 22.

WWE additionally launched a commentary at the standing of upcoming occasions:

“We are putting contingency plans in place in the event that upcoming WWE shows are cancelled by government officials, civil authorities and/or local venues. We are monitoring the situation closely and as always we will take the necessary precautions to protect the health and wellness of our fans, performers and employees.”

State officers across the nation have begun banning huge gatherings. The governors of New York and New Jersey have issued bans on gatherings of greater than 500 and 250 folks of their respective states.