Will a coronavirus travel ban paintings?

The newest bankruptcy within the ongoing coronavirus saga was once written closing night time as President Donald Trump introduced a travel ban from maximum European international locations to the United States.

This ban applies to greater than two dozen countries in Europe’s Schengen area, despite the fact that some international locations (such because the U.Okay.) have exemptions. Given the severity of the transfer, it’s price asking—will it in truth do the rest?

Probably no longer, in keeping with World Health Organization (WHO) professionals, as my colleague David Meyer reviews.

As he notes, the WHO has constantly and emphatically driven again towards the perception that travel restrictions could have any roughly important impact on COVID-19 containment. And at this level, frankly, it’s simply too overdue for such a coverage to subject.

“Now the focus should be on identifying patients, isolating them, treating them and contact tracing. That should be the focus now for any country where the virus has already set foot,” a WHO spokesperson instructed David.

I’ve regularly stated that public well being prudence is a a ways awesome philosophy to public well being panic. But for that prudence to present itself, it’s vital to know the nuances of the location and the character of the danger.

Right now, one of the crucial greatest considerations is that because the virus continues to unfold around the U.S., the stress on our fragmented well being care gadget—together with a loss of enough health center beds—might be immense. And that’s a subject matter we’re going to must grapple with.

