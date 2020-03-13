U.S. Chamber of Commerce Says Coronavirus Outbreak ‘Isn’t the Time’ for Dems to Push for Paid Sick Leave

In a Thursday letter to Congress, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce recommended lawmakers no longer to go coronavirus-related financial aid expenses that have been “poorly tailored to the situation.” Mentioned in particular in the letter was once the factor of paid in poor health go away for the ones suffering from coronavirus.

House Democrats integrated paid in poor health go away of their monetary proposal package deal the day past. If handed, no longer handiest would employers permit staff to accrue up to 7 paid in poor health days that may be used sooner than a public well being emergency, however employers can be required to “provide a separate amount of 14 days of paid sick leave that is immediately available at the beginning of any public health emergency, including in the current crisis.”

In its letter, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce stated the present coronavirus outbreak “should not be used as an opportunity to try to pass legislation that is poorly tailored to the situation and will not be signed into law.”

“In particular, we recognize the need to address the larger issues related to paid sick leave,” the letter endured. “This emergency bill should not create a federal, one-size-fits-all, permanent leave mandate on employers. Those are longer term issues that should be addressed in separate legislation, and we intend to be helpful in seeking a solution to that issue.”

Newsweek reached out to the Chamber for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for newsletter.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer introduced the Democratic coronavirus emergency monetary proposals on Wednesday.

Samuel Corum/Getty

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell voiced his opposition to the Democratic proposals whilst talking to the Senate Thursday, calling it “an ideological wish list that was not tailored closely to the circumstances.”

“Instead of working within existing law and within existing systems to deliver targeted relief as efficiently and effectively as possible,” McConnell stated, “the speaker’s proposal would stand up a needless thicket of new bureaucracy.”

At a Wednesday press convention, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer defended the Democrat’s proposals which he stated have been “aimed at people, not at big corporations.”

“The president seems to be more worried about the health of the big banks than the health of Americans,” Schumer stated. “It seems that the president is more eager to help the oil companies than help the person who lost his job because of corona. We don’t believe that works.”

“We’re telling President Trump, and we’re saying to the country: the best way to deal with the economic problems is to focus on the people who have suffered from this virus,” Schumer added, “not some scattershot approach that the ideologues in the White House may want.”

Proposals from the White House come with a payroll tax reduce for each employers and staff. Since payroll taxes fund each Medicare and Social Security, some Democrats have claimed that concept has higher advantages for corporations.

Trump has also referred to as for the deferment of tax bills for some people and corporations which have been suffering from the coronavirus outbreak.

“This action will provide more than $200 billion of additional liquidity to the economy,” stated a Wednesday commentary from the White House.

Congress could also be being requested to authorize a investment build up of $50 billion for the Small Business Administration to be offering loans to coronavirus impacted companies.