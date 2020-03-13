Trump, Pence Won’t Be Tested After Meeting Brazilian Official With Coronavirus

A Brazilian govt reliable who attended a gathering at Donald Trump’s Florida lodge on Saturday and posted a photograph of himself status subsequent to the U.S. president and Vice President Mike Pence has examined sure for the 2019 novel coronavirus, Brazil’s presidential place of business showed on Thursday.

However, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham mentioned in a remark that Trump and Pence had “almost no interactions” with the senior aide and “do not require being tested at this time.”

“Exposures from the case are being assessed, which will dictate next steps,” she added. “To reiterate CDC guidelines, there is currently no indication to test patients without symptoms, and only people with prolonged close exposure to confirmed positive cases should self-quarantine.”

Fabio Wajngarten, the clicking secretary for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, accompanied the far-right chief to Mar-a-Lago on Friday for a discuss with that integrated dinner with Trump, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien and Trump’s daughter and son-in-law, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

On Sunday, the delegation reportedly met with U.S. army Southern Command senior leaders, who then traveled to Capitol Hill and the Pentagon.

On Monday, the delegation met with Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) for a gathering on the Hilton Miami Downtown and, whilst Scott mentioned he didn’t imagine he got here into touch with Wajngarten, he used to be in the similar room because the Brazilian aide.

“The [Brazilian] Embassy said the person had no symptoms leading up to or the day of the conference,” Scott mentioned in a remark, including that he would cancel a scheduled press convention on coronavirus checking out and as a substitute self-quarantine out of “an abundance of caution.”

Bolsonaro has additionally been examined for the virus and is expecting the effects.

Wajngarten posted footage and movies from the discuss with on his Instagram over the weekend. In one photograph, he’s pictured status subsequent to Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, with the president keeping a brown “Make Brazil Great Again” hat. In a video, he filmed Trump talking to the delegation from a couple of ft away.

Brazilian media reported that a number of contributors of the Brazilian delegation had flu-like signs upon returning house and had been being monitored.

The Folha de S.Paulo newspaper mentioned on Wednesday that Wajngarten used to be being examined for the flu-like virus. It precipitated him to reply on Twitter that he used to be wholesome—even though he didn’t deny he’d been examined after returning to Brazil.

On Thursday, the president’s place of business showed that he had if truth be told reduced in size the virus, the Associated Press reported. According to the newspaper Estadão, he’s expecting the result of a 2nd check to substantiate the prognosis.

Trump mentioned he “isn’t concerned” concerning the building, in keeping with a White House pool file on Friday.

The White House mentioned on Monday that Trump has no longer been examined for the unconventional coronavirus regardless of being involved with more than one lawmakers in self-quarantine.

The following day, the president mentioned he noticed no explanation why to check himself. “I don’t think it’s a big deal,” he mentioned.