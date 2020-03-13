Trump and the U.S. Are ‘Refusing to Face up to the Reality’ of Coronavirus, China State Media Says

Chinese state media lambasted President Donald Trump’s management for its lackluster reaction to the rising coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., claiming that the president and his allies are prioritizing politics over public well being.

Beijing-backed newspapers Global Times and China Daily printed editorials on Thursday and Friday suggesting that the management has misled the American public and constantly failed to take significant steps to sluggish the unfold of COVID-19.

The Trump management has been accused of downplaying the U.S. outbreak, politicizing the reaction, and failing to adequately take a look at conceivable infectees. As of Thursday, the U.S. used to be checking out at a price of 26 in line with million folks — some distance under different countries regardless of Trump’s declare to have overseen one of the maximum complete responses international.

Global Times — steadily used to voice the extra nationalistic and bellicose sentiments inside the authoritarian regime — mentioned the Trump management is “refusing to face up to the reality” and appearing “almost foolishly.” The editorial added that the president seems extra eager about the economic system than human lives.

Testing, the article famous, “has been far from enough to meet the demand, leading to a cover-up of the true state of the epidemic.” Instead, the White House has attempted to shift blame to China, it added.

“The U.S. should have used the time to step up epidemic prevention, but it apparently wasted that time, and some U.S. politicians even used it to laugh at China,” Global Times mentioned.

It additionally branded Trump’s flight restrictions “misguided” when the management will have to were interested by neighborhood transmission.

“The focus on the election led the administration to try to sugarcoat the fact, saying that the risk to the American people from the virus was low and there was no need to panic,” the newspaper claimed.

China Daily — owned through the Chinese Communist Party’s propaganda division — mentioned the U.S. “will continue to fling dirt at China” through casting coronavirus as a Chinese illness. On Wednesday, Trump described the pressure as a “foreign virus” and claimed it’s been unfold in the U.S. through European vacationers.

“That U.S. politicians feel no qualms about putting their political schemes above global public health has served to expose how deeply they have fallen into the abyss of inhumanity,” the China Daily editorial learn.

The Chinese executive used to be to begin with criticized for its personal sluggish reaction to coronavirus, suppressing early whistle blowers and being accused of underreporting the quantity and severity of circumstances in the nation. But the World Health Organization has since praised Beijing for its competitive technique, having quarantined tens of millions of folks and imposed drastic restrictions on voters.

China introduced Thursday that its outbreak had peaked, with the quantity of new day by day circumstances lowering. But circumstances are nonetheless emerging in different portions of the international, with greater than 128,000 showed circumstances throughout the globe, as proven through the under Statista infographic. Some 64,000 folks have recovered in accordance to Johns Hopkins University.

