Trump 2020 Campaign Accuses Joe Biden of ‘Causing Panic’ During 2009 Swine Flu Outbreak After Coronavirus Speech

On Thursday, Donald Trump’s presidential re-election marketing campaign launched a observation accusing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden of “causing panic” right through the 2009 swine flu outbreak, following Biden’s speech addressing the present outbreak of the radical coronavirus.

“In the past, Joe Biden has shown terrible judgment and incompetence in the face of public health issues. The Obama White House had to publicly apologize for and clean up after Biden when his irresponsible remarks caused panic during the swine flu outbreak in 2009,” the observation from Trump’s marketing campaign reads.

The Obama WH needed to ask for forgiveness for Joe Biden’s reckless swine flu remarks in 2009. He adversarial @actualDonaldTrump’s China shuttle restrictions, which helped obstruct the unfold of coronavirus. America wishes management & Biden has proven none.

POTUS has the U.S. on robust footing. percent.twitter.com/ZlMA22TovJ

— Tim Murtaugh – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TimMurtaugh) March 12, 2020

The marketing campaign issued the observation in a while after Biden criticized the Trump management’s dealing with of the COVID-19 outbreak within the U.S.

“The administration’s failure on testing is colossal and it’s a failure of leadership, planning and execution,” Biden stated right through a speech in Wilmington, Delaware. “This virus laid bare the severe shortcomings of the current administration.”

Biden additionally criticized the Trump management for the new shuttle ban, which restricts shuttle for international nationals that experience visited 26 European nations, no longer together with the United Kingdom and Ireland. Biden argued that “banning all travel from Europe or any part of the world may slow” COVID-19, “but it will not stop it.”

“Downplaying it, being overly dismissive or spreading disinformation will only hurt us and further advantage the spread of the disease. But neither should we panic or fall back on xenophobia. Labeling COVID-19 a ‘foreign virus’ doesn’t displace accountability for the misjudgments that have been taken so far by the Trump administration,” Biden added.

The observation from Trump’s marketing campaign references remarks Biden made in 2009 on NBC’s Today whilst serving as Vice President below then-President Barack Obama. At the time, the U.S. was once experiencing the outbreak of H1N1, extra repeatedly referred to as swine flu.

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters whilst webhosting Prime Minister of Ireland Leo Varadkar within the Oval Office on the White House March 12, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

“I would tell members of my family—and I have—I wouldn’t go anywhere in confined places now,” Biden stated on the time. “It’s not that it’s going to Mexico. It’s [that] you’re in a confined aircraft. When one person sneezes, it goes all the way through the aircraft.”

Joe Biden Slams Trump Over Coronavirus Response

Read extra

Following his remarks, former White House press secretary Robert Gibbs, who served in Obama’s management, launched a observation clarifying Biden’s remark.

“Obviously, if anybody was unduly alarmed for whatever reason, we would apologize for that. And I hope that my remarks and remarks of people at [the Centers for Disease Control] and Secretary [Janet] Napolitano have appropriately cleared up what he meant to say,” Gibbs stated right through a White House briefing.

As instances of COVID-19 building up around the U.S., many have appeared on the 2009 swine flu outbreak and the way in which Obama’s management treated it and in comparison the ones movements to what the Trump management is doing.

According to information estimated by means of the CDC, from 2009 to 2010, there have been over 60 million instances of the swine flu within the U.S. and over 12,000 deaths. The Obama management declared the swine flu a public well being emergency on April 26, 2009, when there have been simply 20 showed instances within the U.S.

In comparability, in line with information equipped by means of Johns Hopkins University, there are lately over 1,300 showed instances of the coronavirus within the U.S. and no less than 31 deaths. The Trump management declared the coronavirus a public well being emergency on January 31, 2020, when there have been seven showed instances and no deaths.

Newsweek reached out to Biden’s workplace for remark however didn’t get a reaction in time for newsletter.