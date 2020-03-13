Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are here to save us all
This is the internet model of raceAhead, Fortune’s day-to-day e-newsletter on race, tradition, and inclusive management. To get it delivered day-to-day to your inbox, join here.
Medicaid is additional limited all through the coronavirus pandemic, chaos in San Francisco’s immigration court docket, and Pete Buttigieg brings pleasure as a overdue night time visitor host.
But first, here’s your week in evaluate in Haiku.
Australia stored the
global! Sweet Rita Wilson and
her husband, now in
isolation, thank you
to a easy check. Think: How
many fanatics would have
been felled by means of their hugs
and loving top fives? Wouldn’t you
take a selfie with
Mr. Rogers if
you have to? The reputation they put on so
calmly, now could be deadly.
Instead, let love pass
viral! But from a distance—
like Tom and Rita.
Have a cheerful and hygienic weekend to your neighborhoods! Keep calm and wash on.
Ellen McGirt
