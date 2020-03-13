Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are here to save us all
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are here to save us all

This is the internet model of raceAhead, Fortune’s day-to-day e-newsletter on race, tradition, and inclusive management. To get it delivered day-to-day to your inbox, join here.

Medicaid is additional limited all through the coronavirus pandemic, chaos in San Francisco’s immigration court docket, and Pete Buttigieg brings pleasure as a overdue night time visitor host.

But first, here’s your week in evaluate in Haiku.

Australia stored the
global! Sweet Rita Wilson and
her husband, now in

isolation, thank you
to a easy check. Think: How
many fanatics would have

been felled by means of their hugs
and loving top fives? Wouldn’t you
take a selfie with

Mr. Rogers if
you have to? The reputation they put on so
calmly, now could be deadly.

Instead, let love pass
viral! But from a distance—
like Tom and Rita.

Have a cheerful and hygienic weekend to your neighborhoods! Keep calm and wash on.

Ellen McGirt
@ellmcgirt
Ellen.McGirt@fortune.com





