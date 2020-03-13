‘This Is the Time For Swift Action’

New York Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez informed Bret Baier on his Fox News program Thursday that passing the coronavirus emergency monetary invoice proposed by way of House Democrats is “imperative.”

While agreeing with President Donald Trump on some issues of the management’s requests for emergency investment, equivalent to paid unwell go away and loose coronavirus checking out for affected folks, Democrats have voiced opposition to Trump’s proposed relief of the payroll tax for staff and employers.

Since payroll taxes are used to fund Medicare and Social Security, many Democrats see Trump’s proposal as reaping rewards companies and no longer moderate Americans.

Ocasio-Cortez mentioned that during the face of the coronavirus, the payroll tax must no longer be the center of attention of dialog.

“I think what we need to see is what tools we use for what responses,” Ocasio-Cortez mentioned. “So, a payroll tax is one thing to be considered when there are certain economic indicators, but right now what we are dealing with is a pandemic. So what we need to do is make sure we are taking swift actions right now to protect doctors, to protect people on Medicaid, to make sure that people can see a doctor and those are the things that we need to be focusing on right now.”

“We can talk about a payroll tax later,” Ocasio-Cortez added. “You can talk about, debate, all of these sorts of things at another time. But right now is the moment for swift action to make sure we’re protecting our elders and our immunocompromised Americans.”

Ocasio-Cortez additionally challenged Trump’s oft-repeated remark that the U.S. has the “best healthcare system in the world” by way of pronouncing that statement used to be “something that’s up for debate.”

“Here, people are scrambling,” Ocasio-Cortez mentioned. “It almost seems like the more wealthy and powerful you are, the more able you are to access a test but the rougher a road you’ve got here, it’s going to be a lot more difficult for you to access health care. That’s exactly the recipe for disaster in a pandemic.”

Samuel Corum/Getty

Ocasio-Cortez additionally lauded South Korea’s well being care machine throughout the interview, referencing a tweet she made Thursday.

“Want to know one major reason why South Korea has had stellar rapid response and quickly produced & scaled up to 10k+ tests/day? They have a single payer, #MedicareForAll system. We don’t.” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “Please remember why it’s so important for us to fight for healthcare as a human right.”

Newsweek reached out to Ocasio-Cortez’s place of business for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for e-newsletter.

Trump informed journalists Thursday that he did not approve of the Democratic proposal as a result of “there are things in there that have nothing to do with what we’re talking about. It’s not a way for them to get some of the goodies that they haven’t been able to get for the last 25 years.”

However, Trump inspired team spirit in his cope with to the country Wednesday relating to the coronavirus outbreak.

“We are all in this together,” Trump mentioned. “We must put politics aside, stop the partisanship and unify together as one nation and one family.”

No particular date has but been set for Congress to vote on an emergency coronavirus financial package deal.