Seth Meyers Mocks Trump’s Hot Mic Moment as Coronavirus Cancels ‘Late Night’

“Hey everyone, welcome to Late Night casual Thursday,” Seth Meyers mentioned on the most sensible of his newest “A Closer Look” section. The host determined to forgo his standard swimsuit for the reason that the clip will best air on YouTube and no longer on NBC after that community determined to droop manufacturing on his display and Jimmy Fallon’s efficient right away.

As Meyers defined, the plan used to be to position at the display as deliberate Thursday evening after which cross with out an target audience beginning subsequent Monday. “But basically, things are moving very fast,” he mentioned, “and our guests, with great reason, decided that they didn’t feel right coming in and doing the show tonight.”

But since they’d already written a longer piece excited by President Donald Trump’s crisis of an deal with to the country at the coronavirus pandemic, Meyers determined he would possibly as neatly ship it.

After in brief bearing on what audience noticed in the event that they tuned in early to look at Trump’s speech on Fox, Meyers moved directly to the “equally weird moment” that those that watched on C-SPAN were given to peer in the event that they stayed in the course of the finish when that channel it appears forgot to show off its feed.

“Now during this speech, you could see just how hard Trump was straining to read the TelePrompter and strike a somber tone,” Meyers mentioned, evaluating him to a “long haul trucker,” seeking to keep wakeful. “So Trump’s face was frozen in this bizarre, forced grimace in a desperate attempt to project strength amid his flailing response to the pandemic,” he added, ahead of appearing the instant when the president idea he used to be off-camera, leaned again, unbuttoned his jacket and let loose an off-the-cuff, “OK…”

“Oh man! He reacted to his speech the way the rest of us reacted to it,” Meyers mentioned. “Also, it was so weird to see Trump dropping the act of pretending to be a competent person. When he’s trying to act like a president, he tightens his face and narrows his eyes. And then when he thinks the cameras are off, he’s like a grandpa unbuckling his belt after a big meal.”

While “that did not inspire confidence,” Meyers mentioned, “worse than that was the fact that Trump said multiple things in his speech that turned out to be flat-out wrong.”

The host in the long run ended what may well be his final monologue for some time via pronouncing, “Our government is massively failing us at time when the nation is looking for guidance. So now it’s up to the media, public health officials, workplaces and individuals to take this seriously, practice caution and lead where the president is failing.”

“And whenever Trump decides to lie or blurt out something dumb, we all just have to shrug it off and say…” he added, reducing yet again to Trump: “OK…”

Or as the president used to be stuck on mic pronouncing ahead of his speech, “Ah, fuck.”

