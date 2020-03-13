RESIDENTIAL STATUS AND INCIDENCE OF TAX IN INDIA UNDER INCOME TAX ACT
DETERMINING RESIDENTIAL STATUS
To determine residential status all taxable entities are divided into :-
- an Individual.
- a Hindu undivided family
- a firm or an association of persons.
- a joint-stock company and
- every other person.
Resident in India is further divided into resident and ordinarily resident or resident but not ordinarily resident.
According to Budget 2020, Finance Minister proposes changes in Ordinarily resident and not ordinarily resident.
- An individual is resident if, he is in India in the previous year for a period of 120 days or more. OR he is in India for a period of 60 days or more during the previous year and 365 days or more during 4 years
- An Individual is treated as ordinarily resident if he is in India for at least 4 out of 10 previous years.
If an individual satisfies both the conditions i.e 1 and 2 then he is resident and ordinarily resident. But if he does not satisfy 2 conditions then he is resident but not ordinarily. And if he does not satisfy either of the condition he is non-resident.
RESIDENTIAL STATUS FOR HUF, FIRM AND ASSOCIATION OF PERSON AND COMPANY
HINDU UNDIVIDED FAMILY – A Hindu undivided family is resident. when the control and management of the affairs is wholly in India or partly in India and party outside. A resident Hindu undivided family is ordinarily resident if karta is resident in India in at least 4 out of 10 previous years.
FIRM AND ASSOCIATION OF PERSON / COMPANIES – A Firm / an association of persons can be resident in India. if the control and management of the affairs of a firm/association of persons is wholly in India or partly in India and partly outside India. And non-resident in case wholly outside India.