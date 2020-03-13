RESIDENTIAL STATUS AND INCIDENCE OF TAX IN INDIA UNDER INCOME TAX ACT

To determine residential status all taxable entities are divided into :-

an Individual. a Hindu undivided family a firm or an association of persons. a joint-stock company and every other person.

Resident in India is further divided into resident and ordinarily resident or resident but not ordinarily resident.

According to Budget 2020, Finance Minister proposes changes in Ordinarily resident and not ordinarily resident.

An individual is resident if, he is in India in the previous year for a period of 120 days or more. OR he is in India for a period of 60 days or more during the previous year and 365 days or more during 4 years An Individual is treated as ordinarily resident if he is in India for at least 4 out of 10 previous years.

If an individual satisfies both the conditions i.e 1 and 2 then he is resident and ordinarily resident. But if he does not satisfy 2 conditions then he is resident but not ordinarily. And if he does not satisfy either of the condition he is non-resident.

RESIDENTIAL STATUS FOR HUF, FIRM AND ASSOCIATION OF PERSON AND COMPANY