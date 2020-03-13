Reporters Hammer Trump on Coronavirus Testing: ‘Are You Being Selfish?’

President Donald Trump confronted questions from newshounds for the primary time for the reason that World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a virulent disease on Friday afternoon within the White House Rose Garden. And one of the vital maximum contentious exchanges concerned his personal publicity to the virus.

Jeff Mason, White House correspondent for Reuters, was once a few of the first to lift the problem, explaining to the president, “You’re asking people who come back from Europe, Americans coming back from Europe, to self-quarantine for a couple of weeks. You were in a picture with somebody who now has coronavirus from Brazil at Mar-a-Lago.” He requested: “How is that different?”

When Trump defensively responded, “Well, first of all, I’m not coming back from someplace,” Mason mentioned, “But you were exposed.”

“There was somebody that they say has it, I have no idea who he is,” Trump mentioned of the Brazilian executive authentic who later examined certain for the coronavirus. “But I take pictures and it lasts for literally seconds. I don’t know the gentleman that we’re talking about, I have no idea who he is. I haven’t seen the picture.” He added that he did “sit with the president [of Brazil] for probably two hours, but he’s tested negative, so that’s good.” President Jair Bolsonaro has publicly denied preliminary stories that he examined certain as smartly.

Moments later, CBS News’ White House correspondent Weijia Jiang adopted up on Mason’s line of wondering, announcing, “the person you were standing next to, whether you know who he is or not, tested positive for coronavirus. Dr. Fauci said this morning if you stand next to somebody who tested positive, you should self-isolate and get a test. You say your White House doctor is telling you something different. Who should Americans listen to?”

At first, Trump spoke back by way of announcing Americans must “listen to their doctors” and “shouldn’t be jumping to get the test unless it’s necessary.” But after Jiang pointedly requested, “Are you being selfish by not getting tested?” Trump appeared to trade his song.

“I didn’t say I wasn’t going to be tested,” he mentioned.

“Are you going to be?” Jiang requested.

“Most likely,” Trump responded. “Not for that reason but because I think I will do it anyway.”

Again, this was once simply moments after he prompt Americans to not hunt down coronavirus exams if they aren’t symptomatic.

But that wasn’t even the query that were given underneath Trump’s pores and skin essentially the most. Earlier within the press convention, Yamiche Alcindor, White House correspondent for PBS NewsHour, requested if he is taking any “responsibility” for disbanding the National Security Council’s world well being safety unit.

“I just think it’s a nasty question,” Trump shot again earlier than patting himself on the again and claiming to not know anything else about that consequential choice. “I mean, you say we did that,” he added. “I don’t know anything about it.”