President of U.S. Soccer Steps Down After Outcry Over Misogynistic Language in Court Documents

Carlos Cordeiro resigned because the president of the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) Thursday amid the turmoil of a lawsuit filed via the National Women’s Team challenging equivalent pay. Court paperwork filed Monday via the U.S. Soccer Federation had been roundly deemed as misogynistic, declaring that individuals of the ladies’s workforce didn’t have as a lot duty because the individuals of the lads’s workforce.

“It is undisputed that the job of [a Men’s National Team] player requires materially more strength and speed than the job of [a Women’s National Team] player,” learn the paperwork in phase.

U.S. Soccer has requested the court docket to disregard the lawsuit, in which the ladies’s workforce is looking for $67 million.

Cordeiro apologized for the language utilized by U.S. Soccer Wednesday, announcing the statements “did not reflect the values of our Federation or our tremendous admiration of our Women’s National Team.”

Roughly 24 hours later, Cordeiro issued a commentary regarding his resignation in which he took duty for no longer correctly reviewing the court docket submitting.

“My one and only mission has always been to do what is best for our Federation, and it has become clear to me that what is best right now is a new direction,” Cordeiro wrote. “The arguments and language contained in this week’s legal filing caused great offense and pain, especially to our extraordinary Women’s National Team who deserve better. It was unacceptable and inexcusable.”

“I did not have the opportunity to fully review the filing in its entirety before it was submitted, and I take responsibility for not doing so,” Cordeiro endured. “Had I done so, I would have objected to language that did not reflect my personal admiration for our women’s players or our values as an organization.”

“As U.S. Soccer moves ahead with its defense against the lawsuit by the team, I hope that our remarkable women’s players are always treated with the dignity, respect and admiration that they truly deserve,” Cordeiro added.

Newsweek reached out to the U.S. Soccer Federation for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for e-newsletter.

U.S. National Women’s Team (USWNT) member Megan Rapinoe known as U.S. Soccer’s rebuttal to the workforce’s lawsuit “disappointing” in a post-game interview on Wednesday.

“We have felt that those are some of the undercurrent feelings they’ve had for a long time,” Rapinoe stated, “but to see that blatant misogyny and sexism as the argument against us is really disappointing. But I just want to say it’s all false. To every girl out there, to every boy out there who watches this team, who wants to live their dream, you not lesser just because you are a girl. You are not better just because you are a boy.”

Corporate sponsors of U.S. Soccer additionally rejected the language in the court docket submitting, together with Volkswagen USA which tweeted on Thursday, “We at Volkswagen of America are disgusted by positions taken by U.S. Soccer and they are simply unacceptable. We place great emphasis on gender inclusivity and equality and require our partners do the same. We stand by the USWNT and the ideals they represent for the world. We demand that U.S. Soccer rise up to these values.”

Molly Levinson, spokesperson for the U.S. Women’s National Team, advised The Washington Post, “While it is gratifying that there has been such a deafening outcry against USSF’s blatant misogyny, the sexist culture and policies overseen by Carlos Cordeiro have been approved for years by the board of directors of USSF. This institution must change and support and pay women equally.”

Current U.S. Soccer Federation Vice President Cindy Parlow Cone will take Cordeiro’s position as performing president of the group, a transfer which won the fortify of former USWNT participant Julie Foudy.

“With US Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro resigning, Cindy Parlow becomes Acting President,” Foudy wrote. “I played with Cindy for many years. I know Cindy. She understands ALL the players are going through having lived it. And she is one hell of a human. Give her a chance to succeed. Please.”

