Pete Buttigieg’s Very Awkward Late-Night Hosting Debut on ‘Kimmel’ Sees Him Roasting Trump, Palin and Himself

When Pete Buttigieg first introduced his presidential marketing campaign final spring, he almost certainly may just now not have imagined that not up to a yr later he can be guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! in the midst of a world pandemic.

The novel thought to have the previous South Bend mayor fill in for Jimmy Kimmel, who used to be off capturing his reboot of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, should have appeared like a greater thought a couple of days in the past, prior to the radical coronavirus close down a lot of the United States. Hosting a late-night display is difficult on a typical evening, let by myself in the midst of a countrywide disaster with out a are living studio target market.

“Now this is a strange night for us,” Buttigieg said in his opening monologue. “Not only because this is my first time hosting a talk show, but because we’re doing it without a regular audience.” Buttigieg joked that it used to be “disappointing, because as you all know, I love to crowd surf. It’s kinda my thing.”

“When you don’t have a real audience, you have to fake one,” he added after reducing to photos of an enormous crowd. “Just like Trump’s inauguration.”

Instead of correctly roasting President Trump’s cope with to the country, Buttigieg steered audience to name their lawmakers and inform them “now is the time for action.”

“And look, I know this is a time of great anxiety for our country,” he mentioned. “But believe me when I say that the resolve of our nation is strong. Our ideals run deep, and America will always be America. In fact, here is living proof of that from last night’s Masked Singer.”

After appearing a clip of Sarah Palin making a song “Baby Got Back” in a purple hairy endure gown, he joked, “That’s going to be me in three months, isn’t it?”

Later, Buttigieg addressed one of the crucial “skepticism” that has been expressed about him internet hosting a late-night display. “They’re like, ‘You’re too inexperienced, you’ll never be a good late-night host,’” he mentioned. “Well, a lot of people said I’d never get elected president—and I showed them!”

The ex-candidate’s highest jokes in the end got here at his personal expense. “As you know, I dropped out of the presidential race last week, which was unfortunate,” he mentioned. “But what can I say? Some candidates know when it’s time to get out of the race, and some candidates are Tulsi Gabbard.”

“But really, running for president was an amazing experience,” he added. “The support my campaign got was unbelievable and I really thought we had a shot. But turns out I was about 40 years too young and 38 years too gay.”

