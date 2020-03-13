Pete Buttigieg Fills in For Kimmel, Shows Off ‘Star Trek’ Knowledge With Patrick Stewart

Former Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg crammed in as visitor host at the late-night ABC program Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday evening which used to be taped prior to a most commonly empty studio.

Buttigieg defined that they had been following the CDC’s suggestions for crowds, putting target audience individuals a ways aside. Show staffers had been in attendance as used to be Buttigieg’s husband, Chasten. There had been additionally video cutaways to crowds from in the past recorded occasions.

“It’s disappointing,” Buttigieg stated, “because as you know, I love to crowd surf.”

“When you don’t have a real audience, you have to fake one,” Buttigieg added. “Just like Trump’s inauguration.”

Explaining why he dropped out of the presidential race Buttigieg stated, “Some candidates know when its time to get out of the race and some candidates are Tulsi Gabbard.” The former candidate additionally quipped that he believed he will have gained the nomination however “I was about 40 years too young and about 38 years too gay.”

Buttigieg, a lifelong Star Trek fan, gained a Star Trek: The Next Generation tv script and signed picture from his visitor Sir Patrick Stewart, who performs Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the Star Trek franchise. “This will hold a place of pride,” Buttigieg stated as Stewart signed the script’s duvet.

Buttigieg additionally participated in a Star Trek trivialities contest with Stewart known as “Who’s the Captain Now?” hosted through marvel visitor LeVar Burton, who performed Chief Engineer Geordi L. a.Forge on Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Stewart gained the competition after Burton requested him if the nature of L. a.Forge wore boxers or briefs. While Buttigieg guessed that L. a.Forge wore boxers, Stewart stated, “Nothing.” For profitable, Stewart used to be the recipient of a celebrity named in his honor through the International Star Registry.

Scott Olson/Getty

Buttigieg ran for president as an brazenly homosexual candidate together with his husband, Chasten, incessantly becoming a member of him on degree, main conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh puzzled Buttigieg’s electability as a result of his homosexuality.

Limbaugh instructed his radio target audience in February that America wasn’t in a position to elect “a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage president.”

Buttigieg answered through telling CNN, “I love my husband. I’m faithful to my husband. We usually just go for the hug. But I love him very much and I’m not going to take lectures on family values from the likes of Rush Limbaugh.”

Before formally postponing his presidential marketing campaign in March, Buttigieg had noticed diminishing returns in early number one contests. While Buttigieg defeated Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders through one-tenth of a proportion level in the Iowa caucuses, he positioned 2d in the New Hampshire number one. However, he got here in 3rd position in the Nevada caucuses and fourth in the South Carolina number one.

When Buttigieg left the race, he had won the 3rd maximum delegates of any Democratic candidate.

Buttigieg formally recommended former Vice President Joe Biden for president, telling a Texas crowd in March that he used to be “looking for a president who will draw out what’s best in each of us.”

“We have found that leader in vice president, soon-to-be president, Joe Biden,” Buttigieg added.

Buttigieg has criticized Trump’s dealing with of the coronavirus outbreak. On NBC’s Today in February, Buttigieg stated, “Our lives depend on the wisdom and the judgment of the president at a time like this.”

“What we should be seeing is not only a reliance on science and an insistence on moving politics away from this, but the kind of coordination that is uniquely the leadership role of the White House,” Buttigieg endured.