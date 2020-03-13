Pelosi Promises House Will Pass Free Universal Coronavirus Testing, Paid Sick Leave Even Without GOP Support

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 13: U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) makes a commentary on the U.S. Capitol March 13, 2020 in Washington, DC. Speaker Pelosi spoke at the Families First Coronavirus Response Act that the House will vote afterward.

Photo by way of Alex Wong/Getty Images/Getty

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi promised to move law Friday that would supply Americans with two weeks of paid unwell depart and loose coronavirus trying out, without or with the blessing of President Donald Trump and Republicans

“Today, we are passing a bill that… is focused directly on providing support for America’s families who must be our first priority,” Pelosi mentioned right through a different televised announcement. “The three most important parts of this bill are testing, testing, testing.”

The commentary from the speaker comes amid intense talks and greater than a dozen telephone conversations during the last two days with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. It stays unclear whether or not House Republicans will enhance the measure as Trump has but to endorse the commercial stimulus bundle supposed to relieve probably the most tension that the coronavirus has inflicted at the financial system.

At the White House previous within the day, Mnuchin introduced newshounds some assurance that Republicans gave the impression in a position to again it.

“We’ve been in constant conversation with the Republican leadership in the House and Senate,” he mentioned. “We’ve taken comments from them and yes, we will have support.”

If the House strikes ahead with Democrats’ authentic bundle, it’s going to come with paid circle of relatives unwell depart, loose coronavirus trying out, meals help, unemployment insurance coverage, higher federal budget for Medicaid and will increase protections for frontline employees. It’s yet-to-determined what a revised model of the invoice would seem like, as the 2 facets had been nonetheless speaking after Pelosi’s announcement.

