Olympic Committee Says Japan ‘Absolutely Not’ Postponing Olympics After Donald Trump Suggests It Should

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Friday pushed aside President Donald Trump’s recommendation to delay the 2020 Olympics, pointing out that they are going to “absolutely not” be postponed.

“The IOC and the organizing committee are not considering cancellation or postponement—absolutely not at all,” mentioned Seiko Hashimoto, a former Olympic bronze medalist and Japan’s Olympic minister.

Hashimoto’s feedback got here simply days after Trump mentioned he thinks the committee must imagine suspending the 2020 Olympics as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

“I just can’t see having no people there. In other words, not allowing people,” Trump mentioned Thursday on the White House. “Maybe, and this is just my idea, maybe they postpone it for a year.”

A lady dressed in a face masks poses for {a photograph} subsequent to the Olympic Rings on March 13 in Tokyo.

Carl Court/Getty

Trump’s recommendation to delay the Olympics follows selections to cancel a variety of outstanding wearing occasions amid the coronavirus outbreak, which has inflamed over 132,000 other people international. In the U.S., just about each and every skilled sports activities league determined to droop or cancel their upcoming occasions. On Wednesday, the NBA suspended its season with simply 14 video games left, as did the MLS and NHL.

MLB canceled the rest of its spring coaching and could have a behind schedule begin to its common season, and the XFL canceled the rest of its season. The NCAA canceled its upcoming March Madness males’s basketball match in addition to the reminder of all its spring video games.

Among different penalties, a cancellation or postponement of the Olympics would have an effect on 11,000 Olympic and four,400 Paralympic athletes, group of workers participants, sponsorships and the 1000’s of enthusiasts who plan on attending.

Despite the abundance of wearing occasions being canceled within the U.S., Hashimoto mentioned the IOC was once “pursuing preparations toward holding a safe and secure event.” “We will do our utmost to achieve the event as planned,” she added.

Hashimoto’s feedback distinction with the ones just lately made by way of a member of the Olympics’ organizing committee, Haruyuki Takahashi.

“We need to start preparing for any possibility. If the games can’t be held in the summer, a delay of one or two years would be most feasible,” Takahashi informed Reuters.

In addition to Hashimoto’s feedback, Yoshiro Mori, head of the Olympics’ organizing committee, disagreed that the video games may well be behind schedule.

“It is our basic stance that we press ahead with preparation for a safe and secure Olympics,” Mori informed journalists at a press convention on Wednesday. “Therefore, we are not at all thinking about changing courses or plans.”

A spokesman for the IOC, Mark Adams additionally agreed that the Olympics will pass on as deliberate.

“The conclusion from us is that the games are going ahead. The games will go ahead, we’re confident they will go ahead, and we’re confident they will start on the 24th of July,” Adams mentioned throughout a press convention.

The novel coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China, and has persevered to unfold internationally. According to the World Health Organization, there are a minimum of 675 showed instances in Japan as of Friday.