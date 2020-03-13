Majority of Americans Don’t Trust Donald Trump to Tell Truth About Coronavirus Threat: Poll

Most Americans don’t agree with President Donald Trump to be truthful in regards to the COVID-19 danger, a brand new ballot has discovered.

The newest survey from Yahoo! News and YouGov discovered that 53 p.c of polled U.S. adults didn’t think about the president to inform the reality in regards to the danger of the brand new coronavirus, whilst a 3rd of the ones polled stated they relied on the commander-in-chief.

An extra 14 p.c of the 1,635 U.S. adults polled stated they have been “not sure” whether or not they relied on Trump at the topic.

Women have been much less most likely to agree with the president than males, in accordance to the ballot effects, which discovered 56 p.c of girls didn’t for my part agree with the president to be truthful about COVID-19 whilst simply 49 p.c of males stated the similar.

A top proportion of Democrats additionally stated they didn’t agree with Trump to give a decent evaluation of the brand new coronavirus danger. More than 3 quarters (79 p.c) of 569 polled Democrats stated they didn’t agree with him at the factor, as 73 p.c of Republicans stated the other.

President Donald Trump all the way through a rite to provide the Presidential Medal of Freedom within the East Room of the White House March 10, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

When requested in the event that they have been glad that the Trump management used to be doing the whole lot it might to prevent the virus, a plurality (44 p.c) of respondents stated they weren’t. More than a 3rd (37 p.c) advised pollsters they have been glad whilst an additional 19 p.c stated they weren’t positive.

Forty-six p.c of respondents stated they both “strongly” or “somewhat” disapproved of the best way President Trump had treated the brand new coronavirus, whilst 41 p.c licensed of his efficiency.

YouGov and Yahoo! News performed the ballot between March 10 – 11. Its margin of error stood at 3.2 p.c.

The new survey’s effects have been printed after the president seemed to row again on his preliminary place at the COVID-19 pandemic previous this week.

Trump tweeted a comparability between COVID-19 and the flu on Monday, announcing that “nothing is shut down” through the unfold of the virus.

“At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that!” he added.

But because the unfold of the brand new coronavirus grew and a number one member of his personal process power towards the illness warned that it used to be a lot more deadly than the flu, President Trump appeared to shift his stance on COVID-19.

“The Media should view this as a time of unity and strength. We have a common enemy, actually, an enemy of the World, the CoronaVirus,” he wrote on Twitter Wednesday. “We must beat it as quickly and safely as possible. There is nothing more important to me than the life & safety of the United States!”

The president additionally introduced additional measures aimed toward curtailing the unfold of COVID-19 in a Wednesday deal with, together with a 30-day European shuttle ban that comes into impact at 11:59 p.m. (ET) on Friday.

At the time of writing, greater than 1,600 showed circumstances of COVID-19 had been recorded within the U.S. through the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

A complete of 40 deaths and 12 circumstances of general restoration in America have resulted from the virus up to now.