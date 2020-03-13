Listen to the first episode of Fortune’s new podcast ‘Leadership Next’
Listen to the first episode of Fortune’s new podcast ‘Leadership Next’

Beginning this month, Fortune CEO Alan Murray sits down with stars of industry for intimate conversations about the new laws of management and the way accelerating technological exchange and emerging calls for from stakeholders are main them to put a new sense of objective at the heart of their enterprises.

Listen above or head to our podcasts web page for extra choices on Apple, Google, and Spotify.



