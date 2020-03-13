Jair Bolsonaro Tests Positive for Coronavirus Days After Trump Meeting, Brazilian Media Reports

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who met with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend, has examined certain for the 2019 novel coronavirus, Brazilian information outlet Jornal O Dia and Fox News reported Friday.

Bolsonaro used to be examined Thursday after his press secretary Fabio Wajngarten, who additionally met with Trump, examined certain for the virus. Bolsonaro’s son, Eduardo, showed his father’s certain take a look at consequence to Fox News. Jornal O Dia reported that Bolsonaro’s initial take a look at got here again certain and he’ll be subjected to a secondary take a look at.

Bolsonaro and Wajngarten have been a part of a delegation who traveled to the U.S. over the weekend and met with more than one high-level officers. The staff dined at Mar-a-Lago with Trump, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien and Trump’s daughter and son-in-law, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. On Sunday, they met with U.S. army Southern Command senior leaders, who then traveled to Capitol Hill and the Pentagon.

Ivanka Trump additionally met ultimate week with an Australian professional who has since examined certain for coronavirus.

On Monday, the Brazilian delegation met with Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) on the Hilton Miami Downtown. Scott mentioned Thursday that he can be examined for COVID-19 and would self-quarantine for two weeks.

“The [Brazilian] Embassy said the person had no symptoms leading up to or the day of the conference,” Scott mentioned in a observation Thursday.

After information of Wajngarten’s certain take a look at consequence emerged Thursday, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham mentioned in a observation that Trump and Pence had “almost no interactions” with the senior aide and “do not require being tested at this time.”

“Exposures from the case are being assessed, which will dictate next steps,” she added. “To reiterate CDC guidelines, there is currently no indication to test patients without symptoms, and only people with prolonged close exposure to confirmed positive cases should self-quarantine.”

Wajngarten had posted footage and movies from the discuss with on his Instagram together with a photograph of him status subsequent to Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, with the president maintaining a brown “Make Brazil Great Again” hat.

The Miami Police Department’s whole bike patrol unit mentioned they’d self-quarantine after escorting Bolsonaro round Miami.