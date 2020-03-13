Is the U.S. Going for Round Two With Iran After Latest Rocket Attack?

Think the contemporary spherical of U.S.-Iran tensions died with the killing of Tehran’s most sensible common Qasem Soleimani? Think once more. Once once more, a rocket assault attributed to an Iranian-backed military in Iraq has killed two American troops and one British provider member. And as soon as once more, the U.S. has performed an airstrike on the similar military it says was once at the back of each the contemporary assault and the person who resulted in a burst of rocket assaults in overdue December and early January. So are we headed for some other conflict with the Islamic Republic?

Welcome to Rabbit Hole.

It takes two, child: The typical knowledge after the U.S. strike towards Qasem Soleimani was once that Iran’s ballistic missile assault on an Iraqi base housing American troops represented the sum overall of the Islamic Republic’s willingness to retaliate for the loss of life of considered one of its maximum tough generals—in particular after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps shot down a civilian airliner, frightening mass outrage and diminishing a few of the nationwide harmony constructed up in the wake of Soleimani’s loss of life.