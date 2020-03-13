Google Says Coronavirus Testing Site Announced by Trump Still in ‘Early Stages’

President Donald Trump perceived to elevate eyebrows Friday when he introduced all through his Rose Garden cope with that Google was once running on a web page to be “very quickly done” that will assist contributors of the general public “determine whether a [coronavirus] test is warranted”—a declare that was once briefly clarified by the tech massive, which mentioned the device remains to be “in the very early stages of development.”

“I want to thank Google. Google is helping develop a website. It’s going to be very quickly done, unlike websites of the past,” Trump mentioned, including that the corporate had “1,700 engineers” running at the effort.

The president’s announcement sowed confusion amongst newshounds and officers within the White House about what precisely the president was once speaking about. Shortly after Trump’s announcement, Google issued its personal commentary concerning the web page which perceived to be offering a special evaluate. The corporate gave no indication of a time frame however mentioned the device, nonetheless in early building by Google and Verily, could be examined in the Bay Area “with the hope of expanding more broadly over time.”

The president looked as if it would point out that the web page would act as a type of screening mechanism the place Americans may calculate their signs and decide if trying out was once wanted, whilst additionally announcing it could “facilitate testing at a nearby convenient location.” Although that data would possibly seem at the web page, the primary function is a mapping device, consistent with Google.

Officials within Trump’s interior circle had been attempting to provide an explanation for to newshounds what precisely the web page would do prior to the clicking convention even ended. Several officers advised The Daily Beast that the web page would permit folks to kind in their cope with and in finding their nearest trying out web page. The device would additionally permit Americans to decide the nearest cell, parking-lot trying out heart.

The web page would now not act as a portal for sufferers taking a look to make appointments or request trying out, the ones officers mentioned.

The White House scramble to check out and explain the document got here simply two days after President Trump’s Oval Office cope with, the place he incorrectly said that his shuttle restrictions on Europeans touring to the U.S. would have an effect on industry.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai advised workers by way of memo concerning the web page plans on Thursday, consistent with CNBC. Verily is owned by Alphabet.

“Yesterday at TGIF, someone had a question about whether Verily could assist in the effort to test people for the COVID-19. I know we are all looking for ways to help right now, so I checked in with their team to see if they could use support from Google and our other bets for a new effort being planned,” Pichai advised workers. “The good news is that a planning effort is underway to use the expertise in life sciences and clinical research of Verily in partnership with Google to aid in the COVID-19 testing effort in the U.S.”