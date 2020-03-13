Friday Jackpot is $80 Million

The Mega Millions jackpot for 03/13/20 is $80 million, and the drawing shall be held at 11 p.m. ET this night.

For the most recent effects after they occur Friday night time, stay this web page bookmarked and refresh it to look for those who cling the profitable numbers.

Tonight’s 03/13/20 jackpot is $80 million, with a cash-value possibility of $65.four million. The general jackpot may just building up relying at the selection of tickets bought across the nation previous to the drawing.

The profitable numbers on Tuesday (03/10/20) for the $75 million jackpot had been: 06-17-48-54-69 with a Mega Ball of 12. The Megaplier was once 5x.

There was once no grand prize winner from Tuesday’s drawing, however there was once one price ticket bought in Florida that matched the primary 5 white balls for the sport’s 2nd prize of $1 million. Since the megaplier was once bought for an additional $1, then the second one prize was once price $Five million.

There had been 11 tickets 2nd bought national on Tuesday that matched 4 of the 5 white balls and the Mega Ball for the $10,000 1/3 prize. One of the ones bought the Megaplier for an additional $1 for third-prize winnings of $50,000.

The earlier Mega Millions grand prize winner was once Tuesday 02/11/20 for $202 million with a price ticket bought in New Jersey. The earlier grand prize winner prior to that was once Tuesday 12/17/19 for $372 million with a price ticket bought in Ohio.

Prior to that, a $227 million price ticket was once bought on 09/24/19 within the town of Cedar Park, Texas—a suburb north of Austin. The winner from within reach Leander got here ahead to assert that prize, however they wanted to stay nameless.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets bought in Texas throughout January 2020. Neither of the tickets had been winners, and the jackpot saved hovering for every recreation within the new 12 months.

Scott McDonald/Newsweek

Mega Millions is a multi-state lottery each and every Tuesday and Friday night time, and it is one in all America’s two greatest lottery jackpot video games. Mega Millions jackpots get started at $40 million, and different prizes pay from $1 million to $2 million or extra with a Megaplier. Tickets are $2 in step with line, and odds of profitable with a $2 Mega Millions price ticket are one in 303 million. For additional info on Mega Millions, or to test your previous numbers, discuss with its website online.

Powerball is the opposite multi-state lottery, and it additionally begins at $40 million. Its drawings happen in a while after 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday and Saturday nights. Here is the Powerball website online for more info, or to test previous profitable numbers.

Friday night time we will be able to put up the Mega Millions 03/13/20 drawing payouts and inform if there was once a winner and the place that winner got here from, if that is so.

Here are the highest 10 Mega Millions Jackpots up to now:

Amount/Date/Winning Tickets

$1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC

$656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, 1-KS, 1-MD

$648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, 1-GA

$543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA

$536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN

$533 million 3/30/2018 1-NJ

$522 million 6/07/2019 1-CA

$451 million 1/5/2018 1-FL

$414 million 3/18/2014 2-FL, 1-MD

$393 million 8/11/2017 1-IL