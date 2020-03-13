Fox News Hosts Encourage Viewers to Fly as Network Brass Bans Non-Essential Travel

Fox News brass has prohibited its staff from all non-essential trade commute amid the coronavirus outbreak. But one of the most community’s hosts are sending audience the other message: There’s by no means been a greater time to commute!

In a memo to personnel on Thursday, Fox News executives Suzanne Scott and Jay Wallace warned staff of COVID-19’s risks and introduced an inner coverage “prohibiting all non-essential business travel since last Monday,” advising personnel to make money working from home, and decreasing in-studio visitor bookings.

The corporate additionally shared with staff a CDC advisory web page cautioning towards touring to Europe and in a foreign country. The advisory famous that whilst the company does now not usually factor commute restrictions within the U.S., “cases of COVID-19 have been reported in many states, and some areas are experiencing community spread of the disease. Crowded travel settings, like airports, may increase your risk of exposure to COVID-19, if there are other travelers with COVID-19.”

Despite those professional warnings, and the inner Fox News coverage, one of the most community’s hosts have made up our minds to inspire their audience to pick out up and commute.

During Friday’s broadcast of Fox & Friends, co-host Ainsley Earhardt stated that carefully booked flights and near-empty airports imply “It’s actually the safest time to fly.” She added: “Everyone that I know that’s flying right now, terminals are pretty much dead. Ghost towns.”

Besides claiming it’s the “safest” time to fly—all over an epidemic—Earhardt additionally gushed over the relief and more space passengers will experience on those emptier flights. “Remember back in the day when you had a seat next to you possibly empty?” Earhardt excitedly famous. “You could stretch out a little more. It’s like that on every flight now.”

Earhardt wasn’t the one distinguished Fox News host actively encouraging audience to commute through air. Primetime host Laura Ingraham, it seems that from her seat on a United Airlines flight to Chicago, tweeted that it used to be a “great time to fly if not in at-risk population,” necessarily slicing an advert for the airline as she praised the cleanliness of the airplane and the “wonderful flight attendants.”

Earlier this week, in the meantime, Fox Business Network host Charles Payne discovered the silver lining to plunging oil costs and shares through noting that gas will likely be a lot less expensive for American customers. His recommendation to audience: “Go somewhere.”

“The irony of course is, anyone watching this is like, ‘Well, does that mean my gas prices are going to go down?’” Payne stated on Monday’s America’s Newsroom. “The answer is yes. Now, the bigger question now for American economists and this stock market is, are you going to take advantage of it and go somewhere?”

Later that day, on Payne’s FBN display, Fox News contributor David Webb used to be in brief distracted all over a phase at the coronavirus reaction, boasting on-air that he used to be busy “booking a flight.” After apologizing and once more noting he’d simply scheduled a flight, Webb loudly coughed.