Former Arkansas Prisoner Transport Officer Faces Life in Jail for Sexually Assaulting Female Inmates in His Custody

A prisoner delivery officer has been discovered responsible of sexually assaulting two feminine inmates who had been in his custody.

Eric Scott Kindley, 52, was once convicted through a federal jury in Little Rock, Arkansas, of sexual attack in addition to knowingly possessing a firearm throughout probably the most attacks in 2017.

During the trial, a courtroom heard how Kindley operated a non-public prisoner delivery corporate that shriveled with native jails. He was once tasked with riding people who have been arrested on out-of-state warrants.

Kindley steadily drove the ones he was once transporting for masses of miles in his unmarked white minivan. Evidence was once given from six girls whom he transported between 2012 and 2017, every describing a equivalent development of habits from Kindley.

While riding the ladies in handcuffs, Kindley would make a lot of sexually specific feedback that “escalated in intensity and depravity,” consistent with prosecutors. Some girls would reply and make a comic story out of the placement, while others mentioned not anything.

Kindley would then force the ladies to remoted spaces, striking them in worry for their protection.

One lady testified that Kindley drove her to a abandoned space close to Little Rock in 2017 and sexually assaulted her whilst she was once nonetheless in handcuffs. He reminded the sufferer that she was once “an inmate in transport” and subsequently no person would imagine her if she reported the attack.

A 2d lady additionally informed the courtroom that Kindley drove her any other abandoned space of Arkansas, and compelled her to accomplish a intercourse act on him in 2014.

Other girls additionally alleged that the jail delivery officer both sexually assaulted them or compelled them to accomplish a intercourse act on him. One lady claimed Kindley tried to sexually attack her after he pulled over throughout a storm from snow whilst riding her from California to Montana in 2013.

“Today’s conviction was made possible by the brave women who testified about their abuse, and the tireless work of federal investigators and prosecutors over the last three years,” Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband for the Civil Rights Division mentioned in a commentary.

Kindley could also be underneath indictment in the Central District of California for assaulting two different girls in his custody—one among whom testified at this trial—in 2012 and 2017, and for once more brandishing a firearm throughout probably the most attacks.

Kindley faces a most of existence in jail when he’s sentenced at a later date.

“Kindley took advantage of his authority to exploit the very people he was entrusted with transporting across the country,” mentioned Sean Kaul, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Phoenix Field Office. “We commend the numerous sufferers, around the country, who got here ahead to record this despicable crime.

(File picture) A corrections bus enters Rikers Island on March 31, 2017 in New York City. A jail delivery driving force has been discovered responsible of sexually assaulting two feminine inmates.

