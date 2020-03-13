Florida Man Charged With Burglary, Held on $5,000 Bond for Stealing $1 Pack of Toilet Paper

A Florida guy used to be arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing rest room paper, a product in top call for because of panic brought about by way of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Safraz Shadeek Shakoor, 25, used to be arrested in Clearwater, Florida early Tuesday morning after breaking right into a neighbor’s truck and swiping a 6-pack of rest room paper, in line with the arrest affidavit.

Shakoor is claimed to have taken the pack of Smart & Simple emblem rest room paper, which normally retails for $1 on the Dollar General chain, from the white Dodge Ram of a neighbor, who had left the automobile unlocked.

Police had been summoned after he used to be noticed snatching the coveted rolls, arresting him no longer some distance from the truck after discovering a unmarried roll of rest room paper in his entrance pocket all the way through a seek.

The alleged heist ended in a legal fee of housebreaking for Shakoor, who protested his innocence after being taken into custody.

Shakoor’s earlier run-ins with the regulation come with fees of armed housebreaking and robbery, at the side of a number of marijuana-related arrests. He is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Toilet paper has turn out to be an surprisingly sizzling commodity because of hording in mild of the coronavirus disaster, with some prepared to wreck the regulation to procure the product.

Getty

Supplies of rest room paper have dwindled all over the world as panic over the coronavirus has led many to horde the toilet necessity, with some frantic consumers enticing in fisticuffs over the prized product. Reports of rest room paper theft have additionally turn out to be considerably extra commonplace because the well being emergency continues to escalate.

Police in Kaysville, Utah pleaded with the general public on social media after brazen thieves again and again took the article from the lads’s toilet of their police station.

“We received a complaint in our lobby that consistently the men’s restroom was devoid of toilet paper, and we have someone who is employed to actually stock that, and it shouldn’t be running out so quickly, we would assume,” officer Joshua Danielson instructed KSL.

An much more bold rest room paper caper happened in Hong Kong on February 17. A gaggle of armed robbers faced a supply guy out of doors a grocery store ahead of reportedly making off with 600 rolls price an estimated HK$1,695 (round $218).

A comfort retailer in Japan is claimed to have taken abnormal measures to keep away from rest room paper robbery, after the article frequently went lacking from the toilet in spite of the article being for sale and in inventory on the retailer. A chain of indicators that includes creepy drawings of judging eyes tried to discourage robbery by way of promising to curse any would-be rest room paper thieves.

Toilet paper isn’t the one merchandise the unscrupulous appear prepared to visit legal lengths for all the way through the disaster. Items that can be extra helpful in preventing a deadly disease, together with hand sanitizer, face mask and different sorts of clinical provides have additionally turn out to be sizzling assets for crooks in fresh weeks.