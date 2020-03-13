Europe is new epicentre of coronavirus pandemic as global death toll hits 5,000, warns WHO





The World Health Organisation has mentioned Europe is now the “epicentre” of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO Chief, mentioned that the quantity of deaths surpassing 5,000 was once a “tragic milestone” and that “Europe has now become the centre of the pandemic.”

AP:Associated Press

Reuters

For the newest information in this tale stay checking again at Sun Online, the place we will be able to deliver you reside updates as quickly as they occur, earlier than somebody else.

Like us on Facebook at www.fb.com/thesun, and practice us from our primary Twitter account at @TheSun, the place we will be able to deliver you this tale and the entire relaxation of the highest information and exclusives of the day.

TheSun.co.united kingdom is your cross to vacation spot for the most efficient famous person information, soccer information, real-life tales, jaw-dropping photos and must-see video









Source link