Europe is new epicentre of coronavirus pandemic as global death toll hits 5,000, warns WHO
The World Health Organisation has mentioned Europe is now the “epicentre” of the global coronavirus pandemic.
Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO Chief, mentioned that the quantity of deaths surpassing 5,000 was once a “tragic milestone” and that “Europe has now become the centre of the pandemic.”
