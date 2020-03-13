Dr. Sanjay Gupta Tells Colbert Trump ‘Failed’ Americans With Coronavirus Response

Stephen Colbert’s first and most effective visitor on his first evening with no studio target market Thursday evening was once any person who he was hoping may be able to give his audience some a lot wanted solutions.

And his first giant query for CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta was once, “How worried should we be?”

“I think for the majority of people, this is not going to be something that’s going to make them tremendously ill, this coronavirus,” Gupta spoke back, encouragingly. “It might make them sick for a few days, they’re likely to recover.” Asked the best way to to find the “blurry line” between “caution and panic,” he mentioned, “I don’t think it ever should cross into panic because panic doesn’t serve any purposes.”

But on the identical time, he mentioned he does “worry” in regards to the “certain population” of people who find themselves maximum in danger.

“It is elderly people and people who have pre-existing conditions like heart disease,” Gupta defined. “For them, their immune system won’t be able to fight this virus as well so the lungs won’t be able to stay as pliable and they can eventually develop what’s called respiratory distress and they need to be on a breathing machine, they need to be supported while the body tries to fight off the virus.”

Gupta mentioned he’s “stunned” via the “really tough” choices that some hospitals are going to be pressured to make. “Is that alarming? Yes, it should be alarming,” he mentioned. “Can it be prevented? Absolutely. Should we have been preparing for the last six weeks? For sure. Did we? Doesn’t seem like it. If I get panicked, it’s not because of the virus, it’s because of our response thus far to things.”

That reaction got here into better focal point of their 2d section when Colbert introduced up President Donald Trump’s promise ultimate week on the CDC that anybody who desires to get examined for the coronavirus can get examined. “Is that true or false, Sanjay Gupta?” he requested.

“It’s false. And it’s sad,” Gupta spoke back. “We failed with regard to testing in this country.” He added, “I feel like I have been screaming into the abyss, and, frankly, you get a lot of pushback on social media saying, ‘you’re fear mongering, why are you being so critical?’” But with out right kind checking out, he mentioned, “We don’t know what we’re dealing with in this country.”

Noting that the entire choice of circumstances have jumped from 15 to over 1,000, Gupta mentioned he believes that’s a “gross underestimate of what’s actually happening here.”