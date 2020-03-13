Coronavirus: Insurers limiting travel protection

Image copyright

One of the main travel insurance coverage suppliers, AXA UK, has develop into the most recent in a string of insurers to limit duvet for claims when it comes to coronavirus.

New insurance policies is not going to duvet go back and forth cancellation or disruption when it comes to the virus, it mentioned.

AXA joins Aviva, the Post Office and InsureandGo in limiting or converting duvet this week.

Admiral, LV, Churchill and Direct Line have briefly suspended new gross sales.

The AA and RAC’s insurance coverage palms have additionally restricted one of the crucial locations they duvet or the 3rd celebration websites they use to promote to consumers.

Latest giant title to switch

AXA has added a message on the best its website online telling consumers: “If you purchase a new policy now, it will not cover any trip cancellation or disruption in relation to coronavirus.”

The corporate provides: “If you already have an annual multi-trip policy and you book a new trip now, you may not be covered to cancel that trip, or for any disruption you experience.”

Insurers have confronted a surge in programs from holidaymakers who’re frightened to offer protection to themselves towards the chance in their journeys being ruined.

Even earlier than the present virus disaster, the duvet equipped by means of travel insurance coverage numerous considerably between suppliers.

More than part of present insurance policies don’t pay out if the policyholder cancels as a result of a brand new caution from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office to not consult with a selected nation, consistent with analysts Defaqto.

The Association of British Insurers mentioned that travel insurance coverage is for unexpected cases and the coronavirus threat used to be not an unexpected circumstance.