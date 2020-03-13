World 

Character Is Destiny, Trump Is President and We Are Fucked

“We have it totally under control,” Donald Trump declared on Jan. 22. 

He didn’t have it utterly below keep watch over. 

This is what many people at all times feared. While my conservative pals had been boasting of judges, jobs, and useless terrorists, my issues had been at all times premised on a extra basic, if intangible, deficiency: He’s a foul chief.  

