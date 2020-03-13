Carnival, Viking cruise lines head to dry dock





Carnival Cruises and Viking Cruises have suspended operations because the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic spreads and extra governments, together with the United States, put shuttle bans into position.

Carnival is voluntarily preventing all of its Princess cruises for a minimum of two months, whilst Viking says it hopes to resume operations on May 1. News of the choices despatched the inventory of all main cruise corporations plummeting in buying and selling Thursday.

“It is our intention to reassure our loyal guests, team members and global stakeholders of our commitment to the health, safety and well-being of all who sail with us, as well as those who do business with us, and the countries and communities we visit around the world,” mentioned Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises, in a remark.

“The situation has now become such that operating as a travel company involves significant risks of quarantines or medical detentions, which could diminish the travel experiences for which our guests have been planning,” mentioned Viking chairman Torstein Hagen. “Therefore, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend operations of our river and ocean vessels.”

Other cruise lines have now not adopted go well with, however Norwegian mentioned it’s tracking the swiftly evolving state of affairs.

Carnival stocks have been down 17% in past due morning buying and selling Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises used to be down greater than 25%. And Norwegian used to be down 28%.

Cruise lines had been particularly arduous hit as coronavirus has unfold, often being denied permission at ports, leaving passengers stranded at sea—which has handiest unfold the virus. The CDC has a separate line merchandise in its working coronavirus an infection rely for the Diamond Princess cruise send.

