BA boss tells staff jobs will go because of coronavirus

Image copyright

British Airways is to flooring flights ‘like by no means ahead of’ and lay off staff in accordance with the coronavirus.

The BBC understands BA boss Alex Cruz despatched a message to all staff on Friday caution jobs would go consequently of the affect of coronavirus at the airline’s trade.

He additionally warned that the airline business is dealing with a “crisis of global proportions like no other”.

The message was once titled “The Survival of British Airways”.

Mr Cruz mentioned: “We can no longer sustain our current level of employment and jobs would be lost – perhaps for a short term, perhaps longer term.”

The airline boss mentioned that British Airways, which is owned via FTSE 100 corporate IAG, was once postponing routes and parking planes in some way they’d “never had to do before”.

Earlier this month, IAG mentioned flight suspensions to China and cancellations on Italian routes would impact what number of passengers it carried this yr.

The International Air Transport Association warned on Friday that world airline earnings losses could be “probably above” the determine of $113bn (£90bn) that it estimated every week in the past, ahead of the Trump management’s announcement of US go back and forth curbs on passengers from a lot of continental Europe.

On Thursday Norwegian Air mentioned it was once set to cancel 4,000 flights and briefly lay off about part of its staff because of the coronavirus outbreak.