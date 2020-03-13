Amazon tells employees to work from home if they can. Warehouse workers can’t





Amid considerations over the coronavirus outbreak, Amazon has requested employees to work from home if their jobs permit it—a coverage that excludes warehouse workers and drivers.

The on-line retailing massive published its up to date work-from-home steerage on Thursday. Previously, the corporate had handiest requested employees who labored in positive places of work, together with in Seattle and the San Francisco Bay Area, to keep home.

The revised coverage does now not observe to maximum warehouse workers or supply drivers who’re not able to do their jobs remotely.

“We continue to work closely with public and private medical experts to ensure we are taking the right precautions as the situation continues to evolve,” an Amazon spokesperson mentioned in an e-mail. “As a result, we are now recommending that all of our employees globally who are able to work from home do so through the end of March.”

Other giant tech corporations that experience applied work-from-home insurance policies come with Google, Facebook, Twitter, and Salesforce. However, they don’t have huge retail operations that require warehouses which are staffed across the clock.

Amazon additionally mentioned on Wednesday in a weblog publish that any worker “diagnosed with COVID-19 or placed into quarantine will receive up to two-weeks of pay.” Hourly employees who’re in poor health however now not recognized with the virus are eligible for unpaid time without work in the course of the finish of March.

