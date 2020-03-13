5 things the global president of Keds shoes always packs when traveling





Keds global president Gillian Meek plans a pilgrimage of varieties, annually to Beaver Creek, Colo., an upscale mountain village identified for its world-class snowboarding and breathtaking perspectives. When Meek was once a teen, the annual shuttle proved a possibility for this avid skier to discover some of the U.S.’s maximum scenic slopes, like Bald Eagle, a ski run with just about 2,000 vertical toes, and Stone Creek Chutes, a slope affectionately nicknamed through some thrill-seekers as “Oh Dear Lord Steep” for its two-story plunges.

“Years ago, it was a ‘Gillian trip’ going to Beaver Creek,” remembers Meek, who has two babies. “Now I take my kids. I’m passing on the passion of skiing to my children, so we go as a family. And it is truly all about skiing and relaxing. You get to the top of the mountain, you look around, and you realize it’s all in perspective.”

Meek most likely wishes that kind of big-picture point of view to run Keds, the iconic 104-year-old sneaker trade, whose shoes were worn through everybody from Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Katharine Hepburn, and Paul Newman to Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift. At least 25% of her position comes to traveling the international for Keds, visiting international locations corresponding to Vietnam and China, the place Keds footwear are manufactured, to states alongside the West Coast to stay tabs on tendencies percolating in as of late’s so-called sneaker tradition. That features a push through some more youthful manufacturers towards sustainability, through way of keeping water and recycling fabrics corresponding to used plastic bottles in the making of their very own footwear.

“It’s interesting and just really relevant: How do you build sustainability into a product?” Meek says. “It’s not just sneakers; some really interesting disruptive brands are coming to the market with a reverence around, ‘We’re making a product that’s better for the environment.’ I think that’s awesome.”

Here in her personal phrases, are the 5 things Keds’ global president by no means travels with out:

Untangled, through Lisa Damour

“I’ll be honest: I don’t get the chance to read a lot,” Meek concedes. “I hardly have the probability to learn at house as a result of house time is valuable time, so I’m attempting actually laborious. My answer this 12 months is to learn extra, and when I go back and forth, that’s a superb opportunity to catch up. Right now, I’m studying a e-book referred to as Untangled, which my brother despatched to me. He doesn’t have any daughters, however I’ve one. The e-book is actually referred to as Untangled: Guiding Teenage Girls Through the Seven Transitions Into Adulthood. In different phrases: how no longer to get freaked out about being the mother of a teenage child!” Suggested retail value: $13

Apple AirPods Pro

“I’m probably like everybody else in the world,” Meek quips. “From phone calls I have to take, to working out, having AirPods is great for those things, and I’m also not disturbing anybody else. I have the AirPods Pro so I can cancel out everybody else’s noise, which is delightful when there’s extra noise that you’re not interested in hearing.” SRP: $249

“I carry a S’well water bottle everywhere I go,” Meek provides. “I have multiple S’well water bottles by my bed, and I try really hard to carry them through the airport, although I get busted every time with airport security for still having water in them when I put them through the scanner. The guard always makes me empty them out!” SRP: $35

Balm Dotcom through Glossier

“Hmm, how do I describe it? It’s a moisturizing lip balm, but it can be used for anything—it’s an all-purpose balm,” explains Meek. “It can also be hand cream. It comes in eight super-fun flavors like Cherry or Birthday, but it’s very practical. I’m working on Birthday right now, which has glitter, so it’s a little extra fun.” SRP: $12

“This is totally self-serving, but I almost always travel with our Champion sneaker, because it’s really lightweight, easy to pack, and it goes with everything,” Meek says. “They’re comfortable and very low-profile. They look great with everything from shorts—which is what I happen to be wearing—to a dress. I typically pack the white ones, but they come in a wide range of colors, so depending on whatever trip I’m packing for, I can pack whatever works.” SRP: $45

