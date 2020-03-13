10 Dishes with Chef Eric Canino from La Voile restaurant at La Réserve Ramatuelle Hotel & Spa on the Riviera

After a shift, what’s your favourite responsible excitement to devour? “This might sound odd, but if I’m being honest, I love fruit at the end of a shift.”

Is there one dish you received’t prepare dinner? “Brussels sprouts.”

All-time favourite spice. “Pepper, as pepper is different in every country and I feel like I am traveling when I use the different kinds.”

What is your favourite song to hear when you prepare dinner? “Italian!”

Did you develop up cooking as a kid? “I began cooking when I was a teenager, around 13.”

What cookbook is your go-to useful resource for inspiration? “I love to discover old cookbooks, often in flea markets. Once I find one delicious old recipe, I rethink it in a more modern way. I am also working a lot with cookbooks about new modern techniques.”

After a majority of these years running in eating places, do you continue to revel in going out to devour? “It is still a real pleasure going out and eating in a restaurant with my son and my wife or with my colleagues as well, who, like me, are always very curious about food.”

Is there one chef you’d love to prepare dinner with? “Paul Bocuse, for sure, because he is and will remain for me the iconic chef in France. Today, I dream about cooking with Jean-François Piège, who has a high level of technique!”

Name the all-time very best cooking display. “Sometimes I watch Top Chef but I prefer the cooking shows featuring regions in France or elsewhere in the world that show their local products, people and culinary specialties.”

What is the one software that you simply all the time you’ll want to pack whilst you’re touring for trade? “My kitchen knives, of course, as each one has its own importance, role and even its own story”

Chef Eric Canino runs Michelin two-star restaurant La Voile at luxe La Réserve Ramatuelle Hotel & Spa on the French Riviera.

Interview has been condensed and edited.