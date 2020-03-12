Wednesday Jackpot was $110 Million

The Powerball jackpot for 03/11/20 was $110 million, and listed below are the numbers from the Wednesday evening drawing.

First Five: 04-29-49-50-67

Powerball: 02

Power Play: 4x

Wednesday evening’s 03/11/20 Powerball jackpot was estimated at $110 million, with a money choice of $88.1 million. The jackpot can have higher if gross sales furthered lottery projections, in line with officers.

The successful numbers on Saturday (03/07/20) for the $100 million Powerball jackpot have been: 07-15-21-33-62 with a Powerball of 23. The Power Play was 2x.

There was no grand prize winner on Saturday, nor have been there any tickets that matched all 5 white balls—lacking out at the crimson Powerball— for the second one prize of $1 million.

The final grand prize gained was $70 million within the 02/12/20 drawing with a price ticket bought in Michigan.

The earlier grand prize winner prior to that was on 01/29/20. That price ticket was offered at a 7-Eleven retailer on Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs, Florida, for the $394 million grand prize, which had a money choice of $274.6 million. That 7-Eleven retailer will obtain $100,000 for promoting the successful price ticket.

The final grand prize successful price ticket prior to that was offered in California on 11/02/19 for a jackpot of $150 million. The Powerball jackpot rolled over 33 occasions prior to the Bonita Springs price ticket was bought on January 29, 2020.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets offered in Texas throughout January 2020. Neither of the tickets have been winners, and the jackpot stored hovering for every sport within the new 12 months.

Scott McDonald/Newsweek

The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338, without reference to the jackpot dimension—in line with Powerball’s web site.

Powerball is a multi-state lottery performed each Wednesday and Saturday, and one in all America’s two largest lottery jackpot video games. Powerball jackpots get started at $40 million, and different prizes pay from $1 million to $2 million with a Power Play. Tickets are $2. You can take a look at the numbers for this night, or any previous successful numbers, at the reliable Powerball web site.

The different multi-state lottery is Mega Millions, which is performed on Tuesdays and Fridays. Like Powerball, the jackpot is reset at $40 million after a jackpot is gained, and one line of numbers is $2, with a $1 solution to multiply their winnings with a Megaplier. Here is the Mega Millions web site for more info, or to test any doable previous numbers.

There are 9 tactics to win cash throughout the Powerball. Just getting the powerball with out a different numbers will pay out $4, and much more if the facility play is purchased for an additional buck. The identical payout is going for one ball plus the powerball, and $7 is the payout for 2 proper numbers with the powerball, or 3 proper numbers and no powerball.

If all 5 white, numbered balls are selected however the crimson powerball isn’t proper, then the payout is $1 million, with an excellent upper payout if the facility play is selected.

Here are the all time most sensible Powerball jackpot prizes

1. $1.586 billion (01/13/2016)

Winning tickets offered in California, Florida and Tennessee

2. $768.Four million (03/27/2019)

Single price ticket offered in Wisconsin

3. $758.7 million (08/23/2017)

Single price ticket offered in Massachusetts

4. $687.eight million (10/27/2018)

Two successful tickets have been drawn, one offered in Iowa and one offered in New York.

5. $590.Five million (05/18/2013)

Single price ticket offered in Florida

6. $587.Five million (11/28/2012)

Two successful tickets have been drawn, one offered in Missouri and one offered in Arizona.

7. $564.1 million (02/11/2015)

Winning tickets offered in Texas, North Carolina and Puerto Rico