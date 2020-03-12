US coronavirus chief brands Europe the ‘new China’ as cases top 22,000 and 70% could be infected
AMERICA’s coronavirus chief has branded Europe the “new China” as cases top 22,000 – and 70 in step with cent of folks could be infected.
The fatal worm is all of a sudden spreading throughout the continent after returning from China, the place it has infected greater than 80,000 and killed greater than 3,000.
There at the moment are no less than 22,000 showed cases in Europe, together with 12,000 in Italy and round 2,000 each and every in Germany, France and Spain.
Montenegro is now the handiest nation in Europe with out the fatal Wuhan virus, after Turkey reported its first case in a single day.
And Robert Redfield, the head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, stated: “If you want to be blunt, Europe is the new China.”
Donald Trump the day gone by took the unheard of step of postponing all flights from 26 European nations for subsequent 30 days to check out to stem the outbreak.
The UK and Ireland had been exempted from the ban.
DEADLY SPREAD
The President stated the European Union “failed to take the same precautions” as the US earlier than saying the shuttle restrictions – which can cross into impact on Friday at 12am.
The killer worm now threatens to engulf the continent with as much as 70 in step with cent of voters – 500million folks – in danger, leaders say.
Bulgaria’s PM Boyko Borissov stated: “Today at the video conference with my European council colleagues, specialist analyses were quoted that said that coronavirus would affect more than 70 per cent of Europe’s population.”
And all European nations could implement a complete a coronavirus lockdown like Italy inside of 10 days, the ex-Italian PM has warned.
EUROPE ON LOCKDOWN
The Mediterranean nation has been the worst hit by means of the virus outdoor China, accounting for greater than part of the cases in Europe.
The entire nation used to be put on lockdown on Monday, with all public occasions banned, cinemas, gyms and pubs closed, funerals and weddings cancelled and wearing suits suspended.
Current PM Giuseppe Conte later stated that every one companies in the nation would closed aside from for pharmacies and grocers.
And former Italian PM Matteo Renzi despatched an ominous caution on Wednesday that the remainder of the continent could quickly practice Italy’s lead.
He stated: “Today, the red zone is Italy,” however warned if containment measures fail, “the red zone will be Europe.”
Denmark has since change into the 2d European nation to be put on lockdown, after a ten-fold spike in cases.
The govt will close all faculties and universities and inform all staff with non-critical jobs to work at home for 2 weeks.
Gatherings of greater than 100 individuals are additionally banned, that means maximum bars and nightclubs will shut.
Italy additionally slammed the EU for being too gradual to return to its help, after the nation begged for emergency scientific provides.
Germany and France are amongst the EU nations to have imposed limits on the export of crucial scientific package.
Italian ambassador Maurizio Massari stated: “Italy has already requested to turn on the European Union mechanism of civil coverage for the provide of scientific apparatus for particular person coverage.
“But sadly no longer a unmarried EU nation spoke back to the fee’s name.
“Only China responded bilaterally. Certainly this is not a good sign of European solidarity.”
It comes as The World Health Organisation (WHO) lately declared the outbreak an international pandemic as 126,000 folks were identified with the killer worm throughout 114 nations.
More than 4,600 folks have died – over 3,000 of them in China – after contracting COVID-19 throughout the globe.
Two extra sufferers died from coronavirus in England on Wednesday bringing the UK toll to 8 after the collection of cases jumped to 460.
Denmark and Belgium have each reported greater than 250 cases, whilst Sweden has greater than 350.
Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel stated on Wednesday that the coronavirus used to be prone to infect about two-thirds of the German inhabitants.
Italy on lockdown
- Italians instructed to stick house and “limit social contact as much as possible”
- All public occasions banned, with wearing suits together with Serie A video games suspended
- Weddings and funerals cancelled, with cinemas, gyms and pubs closed
- Travel handiest allowed for “urgent, verifiable work situations and emergencies or health reasons”
- Public and non-public corporations inspired to place their staff on depart
- Mortgage bills suspended, with debt moratoriums presented to small corporations and families
