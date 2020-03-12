U.S., Coalition Personnel Killed By Rocket Attacks, Airstrikes Target Iraq, Syria Border

U.S. and allied workforce had been killed and different injured in a rocket strike towards an army base north of Baghdad, an assault quickly adopted via airstrikes towards suspected defense force positions alongside the border of Iraq and Syria.

“Three Coalition personnel were killed during a rocket attack on Camp Taji, Iraq, March 11. The names of the personnel are withheld pending next of kin notification, in accordance with national policies,” the U.S.-led coalition towards the Islamic State militant team (ISIS) mentioned in a observation. “Approximately 12 additional personnel were wounded during the attack. The attack is under investigation by the Coalition and Iraqi Security Forces. Camp Taji is an Iraqi base that hosts Coalition personnel for training and advising missions.”

“Approximately 18 107mm Katyusha rockets struck the base. The Iraqi Security Forces found a rocket-rigged truck, a few miles from Camp Taji,” the observation added.

Pentagon spokesperson Navy Captain Bill Urban first informed The Washington Post that two U.S. workforce and every other coalition member had been a number of the useless. Various shops, together with The Post, cited unnamed officers figuring out the 3rd killed servicemember as being from the United Kingdom.

U.Ok. Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the assault as “deplorable” and “abhorrent” in a observation.

“Our servicemen and women work tirelessly every day to uphold security and stability in the region—their presence makes us all safer,” he added, mentioning that he spoke with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and used to be investigating the assault.

Pompeo later mentioned he spoke to U.Ok. Foreign Minister Dominic Raab and warned the fatal assault “would not be tolerated.” He mentioned, “those responsible will be held accountable.”

The Iraqi army’s Security Media Cell first reported Wednesday on “the landing of ten Katyusha rockets inside the Taji camp, without losses.” The publish used to be shared along photos of what used to be mentioned to be a “Kia Bongo bearing a missile platform found with three missiles remaining south of the Rashidiya area.”

Coalition spokesperson U.S. Army Colonel Myles B. Caggins III then showed that “more than 15 small rockets impacted Iraq’s Camp Taji base hosting Coalition troops, March 11 at 7:35 p.m. (Iraq Time).” He added: “Assessment and investigation ongoing.”

Shortly after the rocket moves, the respectable Syrian Arab News Agency and Al-Ikhbariya outlet reported that unidentified airplane had been accomplishing airstrikes at the southeastern house of Al-Bukamal, within the jap Deir Ezzor province that borders Iraq, inflicting subject matter harm. The area is in large part beneath the regulate of the Syrian govt and allied, Iran-backed militias that experience fought ISIS on each side of the border.

“There has been no targeting of Popular Mobilization contingents,” a spokesperson for the Popular Mobilization Forces, a collective of Iraqi state-sponsored militias, informed Newsweek. “The strike targeted military headquarters in the Al-Hari area, which is located 10 miles from the border of Iraq, within Syria.”

“We emphasize this important point: There is no Popular Mobilization Forces outside of the Iraqi border,” the spokesperson added.

An image shared March 11 via the Iraqi army’s Security Cell presentations what used to be mentioned to be a Kia Bongo truck bearing a Katyusha rocket launcher with 3 projectiles nonetheless of their tube. The U.S.-led coalition towards ISIS mentioned U.S. and allied troops got here beneath rocket assault on the Taji Base north of Baghdad.

Iraqi Security Media Cell

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a U.Ok.-based observe with ties to Syria’s exiled opposition, reported that 3 warplanes focused the Popular Mobilization Forces’ Imam Ali Brigades within the Al-Hassyan house of Al-Bukamal, killing 18 participants of the Iraqi defense force collective.

Two U.S. Marines had been killed Saturday whilst supporting Iraqi forces fight ISIS within the north central Makhmour Mountains, in step with the U.S.-led coalition and Pentagon. Both the U.S. and Iran have supported Iraq fight the jihadis over fresh years however have in large part grew to become their consideration towards one every other as tensions worsened.

The U.S. up to now focused positions of an Iran-linked Popular Mobilization Forces team referred to as Kataib Hezbollah alongside the Iraq-Syria border past due closing yr based on the demise of a Pentagon contractor in a identical assault the usage of Katyusha rockets. The moves killed over two dozen other people and led outraged defense force supporters to typhoon the gates of Washington’s embassy in Baghdad for 2 days on December 31 and January 1.

Just two days later, the U.S. assassinated Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander Major General Qassem Soleimani in a dramatic escalation of simmering tensions between the 2 international locations. Iran retaliated with a barrage of missiles towards an Iraqi base housing U.S. workforce, injuring greater than 100 of them.

On Tuesday, Marine General Kenneth McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, informed the House Armed Services Committee that the Pentagon used to be “in the process of bringing air defense systems, ballistic missile defense systems, into Iraq in particular, to protect ourselves against another potential Iranian attack.” Tehran, for its section, despatched Supreme National Security Council Secretary Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani to Baghdad over the weekend to shore up ties and make contact with for an finish to U.S. army presence, which Iraqi lawmakers have referred to as into query amid heightened tensions.

Iraq’s Joint Operations Command mentioned Wednesday denounced the new rocket strike at Taji, then again, as “a very serious security challenge and hostile act.”

“The Prime Minister directed the Commander-in-Chief, the Armed Forces, to open an immediate investigation to find out who carried out this dangerous and hostile act, and to prosecute, arrest, and present it to the judiciary, whatever the party,” the command mentioned in a observation. “We call on the citizens to provide any information about the perpetrators of this act. The Joint Operations Command also confirms that it has taken firm measures and will vigorously address any targeting of military camps and bases.”

The command emphasised that “the coalition forces are present with the approval of the Iraqi government and its mission is to train the Iraqi forces and fight ISIS, and not any other party.” The command famous that the coalition were “officially informed” and had been in “serious discussions” in regards to the Iraqi govt and parliament’s choice to name on international forces to go away after the U.S. strike that killed Soleimani, together with Popular Mobilization Forces deputy leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, however “such actions impede these efforts and complicate the situation in Iraq.”

Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi has many times warned he would now not permit his nation to change into a battleground between the U.S. and Iran.

Shortly after Wednesday’s violence opened up, the House of Representatives handed a War Powers Resolution focused on President Donald Trump’s talent to salary battle towards Iran. The measure used to be followed first via the Senate closing month within the wake of Soleimani’s slaying and Wednesday marks handiest the 3rd time in historical past the 1973 act has been invoked, with each earlier instances focused on Trump’s help to the Saudi-led battle towards Yemen’s Ansar Allah, or Houthi motion, which is accused of receiving Iranian backing.

Trump has mentioned he would veto the measure. The president used to be set to handle the country from the Oval Office at nine p.m. ET, despite the fact that this used to be believed to be in terms of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the world neighborhood, together with the U.S., Iran, Iraq and greater than 100 different international locations around the globe.

This is a creating tale, additional info will probably be added because it turns into to be had.