Trump’s Impeachment Crew Has a New Mission, Defending Eric Greitens

Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, who resigned amid scandal two years in the past, was once cleared of wrongdoing by means of a state ethics panel final month. In the following weeks he’s solid his felony and moral travails over the last two years as an extension of the “witch hunt” towards Donald Trump.

For that job, Greitens, a Republican, is leaning on one of the very individuals who peddled doubtful conspiracy theories on Trump’s behalf forward of and all the way through his contemporary impeachment trial. Former The Hill columnist John Solomon, former White House legit Sebastian Gorka, and One America News correspondent Chanel Rion have all come to Greitens’ protection of overdue, and the previous governor has used his still-active marketing campaign committee to show their defenses into paid commercials on his behalf.

All of that is going down as Greitens ponders some other run on the governorship he occupied in 2017 and 2018.

“Anything is a possibility,” he advised a conservative radio host not too long ago of the chance of taking at the state’s incumbent Republican governor, Mike Parson. The submitting cut-off date for that race is March 31, and Parsons is reportedly taking the principle danger severely.

Greitens resigned in 2018 amid allegations of sexual attack and marketing campaign finance violations. Missouri’s Ethics Commission exonerated him of the latter fees final month. The fee fined Greitens’ marketing campaign $178,000 for 2 violations of state marketing campaign finance rules associated with the illicit sharing of monetary and tactical data with a pair of supportive “dark money” nonprofit teams. But it “found no evidence of any wrongdoing on part of Eric Greitens, individually, and no evidence Gov. Greitens knew” concerning the unlawful politicking.

In the weeks since that discovering, Greiten has teed off on his critics in a host of media interviews. He dubbed the investigations towards him “Joseph Stalin stuff.” And he sought to explicitly tie the investigations into his habits to scrutiny confronted on the nationwide degree by means of President Trump and his allies.

“Governor Greitens is glad to have been exonerated, and believes—as many do—that there are a lot of parallels to the effort to remove him from office and the attacks on Justice Kavanaugh and President Trump,” mentioned Dylan Johnson, a spokesman for Greitens’ marketing campaign, in an emailed remark. “Many people now see parallels, and we’re happy to get the message out that part of the left’s playbook has been exposed, and that Missouri may see the first case of someone going to prison for their criminal effort to overturn the 2016 election.”

Though Trump and Greitens have each solid investigations into them as illegitimate and politically tainted, investigations into each have additionally became up wrongdoing. Neither guy was once discovered to have violated the legislation. But investigators in each instances implicated senior political aides and allies in unlawful habits.

Like Trump, Greitens has persistently maintained his innocence of all fees leveled towards him, and alleged a conspiracy by means of political combatants to get him got rid of from place of work. To bolster his case, Greitens has pointed to the seven-count criminal indictment final yr of a former FBI agent concerned with investigating the prison allegations towards him.

Greitens has additionally pointed to—and a few Missouri lawmakers are nonetheless investigating—a $120,000 money cost to an legal professional representing the ex-husband of the lady who leveled sexual attack fees towards Greitens in 2018. She accused him, below oath, of restraining and hitting her, forcing her to accomplish oral intercourse, and taking a compromising picture of her with out her consent.

Prosecutors declined to convey fees towards Greitens over the ones allegations, whilst they alleged “probable cause” to consider a prison offense passed off. Greitens has admitted to consensual sexual encounters with the lady, however persistently denied all allegations of attack and different sexual impropriety.

“What happened to me happened before the Brett Kavanaugh hearings,” he advised a native radio host final month. “It happened before we knew about the Russia collusion hoax. It happened before the fake Ukraine Pelosi-driven impeachment. This is their playbook, and they use it to viciously attack people.”

As it occurs, the pro-Greitens playbook resembles components of Trump’s impeachment protection as neatly—all the way down to the solid of characters concerned.

Chief amongst them is Solomon, who has been operating to unearth executive data that he suspects will display the direct involvement of Democratic financier George Soros and different “high-level political donors” in Greitens’ prosecution. In January, he sued a St. Louis prosecutor for paperwork associated with the Greitens case and asked below the state’s open data legislation.

Solomon is easiest identified nowadays because the purveyor of a lot of the extremely doubtful reporting that accused Democratic presidential candidate and previous Vice President Joe Biden of the usage of his place to learn a Ukrainian power corporate that hired his youngest son. And in his competitive protection of Greitens since his acquittal final month, Solomon has leaned on one of the similar tropes and subject matters he used then, together with hyping the ostensible involvement of Soros, a prolific Democratic donor and longtime conservative bogeyman.

“Missouri case that toppled GOP governor boomerangs on Soros-backed prosecutor,” declared the headline of a document at the Ethics Commission investigation and determination authored by means of Solomon final week.

Much of Solomon’s paintings at the Greitens tale has been revealed on the site Just The News, which he based in January after he decamped from The Hill a few months previous. But he’s additionally made the rounds on extra distinguished conservative media channels of overdue. On Friday, he sat down with former Trump White House legit and radio host Sebastian Gorka for an interview at the Greitens affair.

“A terrifying story. And Soros is behind it all,” Gorka mentioned of Solomon’s reporting. “Hear the shocking and terrifying story of how the far-left billionaire and his minions tried to destroy a governor and former Navy SEAL.”

Solomon has additionally popped up on Fox Business not too long ago to percentage the main points of his Greitens reporting. In a phase on Lou Dobbs’ display on Friday, Solomon advised visitor host Gregg Jarrett, “Everything that happened to President Trump in 2016 and ‘17 happened in Missouri. It got exported—the political weaponization of law enforcement got exported to the heartland.”

That phraseology was once very similar to language within the remark from Johnson, the Greitens marketing campaign spokesman. “Whether someone is a liberal or a conservative, Democrat or Republican, this weaponization of the law should concern every American,” he wrote.

Greitens has labored to advertise Solomon’s idea of a politically motivated prosecution extra at once as neatly. Within hours of Solomon’s Fox hit final week, Greitens posted the clip on his Facebook web page. A couple of days later, his marketing campaign committee, which stays energetic, shelled out a few hundred greenbacks to advertise the submit in Missourians’ Facebook feeds.

It was once one in all 8 Facebook commercials that Greitens’ marketing campaign has bought since February, its first such commercials since he resigned from the governorship. Greitens for Missouri, the legit title of his marketing campaign committee, has paid a overall of $27,456 to advertise the posts, consistent with Facebook promoting information.

Another of the new Greitens commercials promoted a column by means of former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik, whom Trump pardoned final month over 4 federal prison prison convictions that landed him in jail in 2010. Kerik may be a longtime pal and best friend of Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s private legal professional and a central determine within the impeachment saga. (Giuliani mentioned he wasn’t concerned with urgent Greitens’ case. “Don’t know enough about it,” he advised The Daily Beast in an electronic mail.)

“Greitens was attacked,” in Kerik’s telling, “because—like President Trump—he was an outsider who represented a threat to liberals nationally, and to politics as usual.”

Greitens’ marketing campaign additionally paid to advertise a phase at the right-wing One America News channel that includes statement from Chanel Rion. She teamed up with Giuliani on a sequence of stories from Kiev overdue final yr designed to transparent each Trump and Giuliani of allegations of misconduct of their efforts to solicit a overseas executive investigation into the Bidens.

“SOROS WITCH HUNT CRUSHED: FMR. GOP GOV. EXONERATED” declared the chyron on Rion’s Greitens phase. The Greitens marketing campaign paid between $8,000 and $9,000 to advertise that phase, consistent with Facebook information. Its advert reached greater than a million Missourians.

The Greitens marketing campaign’s first promoted Facebook submit after the ethics fee determination contained a long remark from Greitens himself. Its parallels to Trump’s personal statements on his personal felony and political travails are tricky to pass over.

“We’ve been fully exonerated,” Greitens declared in that submit. “Of course, this wasn’t really about me. It was an attack designed for one purpose: to overturn your votes, because we were fighting for you.”