Trump suspends travel between U.S. and Europe for 30 days amid coronavirus pandemic





President Donald Trump stated Wednesday he’s postponing all travel between the U.S. and Europe for 30 days starting Friday as he seeks to fight a viral pandemic.

Trump made the announcement in an Oval Office cope with to the country, blaming the European Union for no longer performing temporarily sufficient to deal with the “foreign virus” and saying U.S. clusters were “seeded” through European vacationers.

“We made a lifesaving move with early action on China,” Trump said. “Now we must take the same action with Europe.”

Trump stated the limitations gained’t practice to the United Kingdom and the U.S. would observe the location to resolve if travel may well be reopened previous.

Trump stated he used to be additionally directing companies to offer unspecified monetary aid for “for staff who’re unwell, quarantined or worrying for others because of coronavirus,” and requested Congress to do so to increase it.

Trump stated the U.S. will will defer tax bills for some person and trade filers for 3 months to reduce the affects of the virus outbreak. He stated the Small Business Administration will even make low-interest loans to be had to companies to lend a hand them climate the typhoon.

“This is not a financial crisis,” he stated. “This just a temporary moment of time that we will overcome together as a nation and as a world.”

Trump additionally reiterated his name on Congress to move a reduce to the federal payroll tax in an effort to stimulate the economic system.

Trump stated “we are marshaling the full power” of the federal government and non-public sector to give protection to the American folks.

This is a breaking information tale and will probably be up to date.

More coronavirus protection from Fortune:

—How coronavirus is affecting the worldwide live performance trade

—Politicians all over the world are going into quarantine

—Some of essentially the most excessive tactics firms are preventing coronavirus

—How Europe is adapting to the coronavirus outbreak

—What Xi Jinping’s consult with to Wuhan says about China’s coronavirus restoration

—Conferences go browsing amid coronavirus fears—minus the hallway schmoozing

—Coronavirus will not be all unhealthy for tech. Consider the “stay at home” shares

Subscribe to Fortune’s Outbreak e-newsletter for a day by day roundup of news at the coronavirus outbreak and its have an effect on on international trade.





Source link