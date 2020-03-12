World 

Trump is Screwing Up His Response to the Coronavirus. House Democrats are Screwing Up their Response to Trump.

Trump’s coronavirus speech proves, as soon as and for all, that the emperor is by no means going to placed on garments. 

We have a central authority with out any person meaningfully answerable for anything else instead of making Trump and his cronies wealthy. Banning flights from Europe (and except for the United Kingdom, the place the well being minister(!) has examined sure for the novel coronavirus and is self-isolating) signifies Trump’s xenophobia is now guided by means of throwing darts.

And as surreal as each and every botched level of this management’s reaction has been, none of it must come as a marvel. Trump used to be by no means going to upward thrust to this second and save us. Anyone who believed differently hasn’t been paying consideration. 

