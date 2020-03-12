Trump Allies Are Downplaying Coronavirus Panic—And Profiting Off It at the Same Time

On Wednesday afternoon, the Media Research Center blasted out a decision to motion. The liberals at CNN, the workforce informed its electronic mail subscribers, have been spreading coronavirus incorrect information to check out to break Donald Trump. The conservative media watchdog was hoping to enlist its supporters to name and electronic mail the community and ship auto-generated tweets to a handful of its on-air personalities challenging that they prevent weaponizing fears over the virus.

A couple of hours previous, subscribers to the identical MRC electronic mail listing gained a message with an excessively other tenor: The unexpectedly spreading virus, they have been confident, used to be fueling a large economic swindle by way of the federal executive that will quickly wipe out reasonable Americans’ retirement financial savings. The resolution, the electronic mail added, used to be to shop for a replica of a doubtful financial-planning information that will spell out the important steps to “prevent the robbery they are planning on your accounts.”

The electronic mail peddling that economic recommendation got here from certainly one of MRC’s advertisers, and the Virginia-based nonprofit workforce used to be positive so as to add that it mirrored “the opinions and representations of our advertiser alone, and not necessarily the opinion or editorial positions of the Media Research Center.”