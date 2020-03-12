Tributes to female British Army medic, 26, killed in ‘cowardly’ Iraq base missile attack blamed on Iran





THE British Army medic killed in a “cowardly” rocket attack in Iraq used to be named this night as Lance Corporal Brodie Gillon.

The 26-year-old from Ayr, Scotland, died when no less than 15 missiles had been fired at Camp Taji, north of Baghdad, on Wednesday.

Two US servicemen had been additionally killed in the attack and some other 12 army workforce had been injured – which a senior US normal blamed on Iran.

L/Cpl Gillon juggled her civilian occupation as a sports activities physiotherapist whilst volunteering as a reserve in the Scottish and North Irish Yeomanry.

She joined the regiment in September 2015 as a Combat Medical Technician, sooner than qualifying as a Class 1 Combat Medical Technician in 2018.

She used to be killed whilst volunteering as a part of the Irish Guards Battle Group throughout their deployment to Iraq, the Ministry of Defence mentioned this night.

Her commanding officer mentioned she used to be a “hugely popular character” in a tribute on Thursday, including he used to be “proud and humbled” to have served along her.

Lt Col William Leek, Commanding Officer Scottish and North Irish Yeomanry, mentioned: “She used to be a bigger than existence soldier who used to be made up our minds to deploy on operations, assist others, broaden herself and achieve sensible enjoy.

“She had already achieved a great deal in her relatively short time with us and it was abundantly clear that she was destined for great things in her civilian and military careers. Her loss is keenly felt.”

Earlier on Thursday, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo mentioned the attack would “not be tolerated”, whilst Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab mentioned it used to be a “cowardly” act.

More than 15 small rockets rained down on the Taji army base, which is used as a coaching website online for Coalition forces.

The attack is the biggest on a US base in Iraq since Iran introduced ballistic missiles at bases housing US troops in January.

The attack got here on what would were the 63rd birthday of best Iranian General who used to be killed in a US airstrike previous this yr.

Qasam Soleimani used to be struck by way of two missiles fired from a MQ9 Reaper drone after he disembarked from an airplane at Baghdad airport.

The regime butcher ran a community of shia militias who had been answerable for hundreds of deaths in the Middle East, together with British and US troops.

One million folks took to the streets in Iran to mourn the finished normal throughout his funeral.

US General Kenneth McKenzie, commander of United States Central Command, mentioned he suspected Iranian proxy staff Kataib Hezbollah used to be to blame as a result of it’s the “only group known” to have performed equivalent assaults.

Speaking sooner than the Senate Armed Services committee, he mentioned: “While we’re nonetheless investigating the attack, I will be able to notice that the Iranian proxy staff Kataib Hezbollah is the one staff recognized to have prior to now performed an oblique fireplace attack of this scale towards US and coalition forces in Iraq.

“While periods of decreased tension may provide the illusion of a return to normalcy, ample intelligence and indeed yesterday’s actions indicate the Iranian regime’s desire to continue malign activities that threaten lives, destabilise sovereign nations, threaten freedom of navigation, regional commerce, global economic supplies and the global economy itself.”

The normal added the coalition presence in Iraq had established a “rough deterrence” towards Iran that means they not performed “attributable” missile moves towards US bases.

But he warned “proxy” assaults had been most probably to proceed.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson additionally slammed the “deplorable” attack .

He mentioned: “The attack towards the Taji army base in Iraq is deplorable.

“Our servicemen and girls paintings tirelessly each day to uphold safety and steadiness in the area – their presence makes us all more secure.

“The Foreign Secretary has spoken to america Secretary of State and we can proceed to liaise with our world companions to absolutely perceive the main points of this abhorrent attack.”

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace added: “Last night time’s attack on UK and coalition workforce used to be a cowardly and retrograde act.

“The men and women of the UK armed forces are in Iraq to help that country establish stability and prosperity. The people that did this are not friends of Iraq.”

US army spokesman Colonel Myles Caggins mentioned 12 extra folks from the Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve had been injured after greater than 15 small rockets had hit the base.

Ali Al Dulaimy, a 28-year-old Iraqi journalist, filmed the attack from the city of Balad to the North of Taji.

Speaking to PA in Arabic thru a translation software, he mentioned: “I heard screams and panic on the American forces throughout the camp, and so they had been dashing to extinguish the fires that wolfed the camp.

“There were soldiers shouting and sirens. It was in an agricultural area 10 km near the camp.”

He added the rockets seemed to were fired at “precise” goals.

A commentary by way of the duty drive public affairs place of business added: “Three Coalition workforce had been killed throughout a rocket attack on Camp Taji. The names of the workforce are withheld pending subsequent of relatives notification, in accordance with nationwide insurance policies.

“Approximately 12 further workforce had been wounded throughout the attack. The attack is beneath investigation by way of the Coalition and Iraqi Security Forces. Camp Taji is an Iraqi base that hosts Coalition workforce for coaching and advising missions.

“Approximately 18 107mm Katyusha rockets struck the base. The Iraqi Security Forces found a rocket-rigged truck, a few miles from Camp Taji.”

The Coalition @CJTFOIR confirms greater than 15 small rockets impacted Iraq’s Camp Taji base web hosting Coalition troops, March 11 at 7:35 p.m. (Iraq Time). Assessment and investigation ongoing, practice @OIRSpox & @SecMedCell for updates. https://t.co/oNgNfCEYG7 — OIR Spokesman Col. Myles B. Caggins III (@OIRSpox) March 11, 2020

Two Americans had been additionally killed in an attack on an army base in Iraq[/caption]

15 missiles hit Camp Taji, the place US troops are housed as a part of an anti-ISIS coalition[/caption]

