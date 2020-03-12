Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Test Positive for COVID-19 Coronavirus

Actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have each examined certain for the brand new coronavirus.

In a commentary posted to his social media accounts Wednesday evening, Hanks stated he and Wilson, who’re each 63, had been in Australia for the manufacturing of an upcoming Baz Luhrmann biopic on Elvis Presley and have been examined after having some signs.

“Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too,” Hanks stated. “To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

Hanks then stated he and Wilson could be following “protocols” defined through clinical officers.

“We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?” he wrote. “We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”

The actor hooked up a photograph of a latex glove inside of a trash bin to his submit.

According to Australia’s Department of Health, there are 112 showed coronavirus circumstances within the nation and 3 have died because of the sickness. Worldwide, there are greater than 117,000 showed circumstances and greater than 4,000 deaths.